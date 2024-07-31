Heritage Fund commits £150mn to recovery of special landscapes in UK

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has committed £150 million in funding for projects that enhance and protect Protected Landscapes and other important landscapes in the UK, whilst also enabling more people to benefit from connecting with the environment.

Through its new 10-year initiative Landscape Connections, it will invest in around 20 long-term projects in:

National Parks and National Landscapes in England and Wales

Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty in Northern Ireland

National Parks and other equally important world-class landscapes in Scotland

It is looking to work with local communities, organisations, landowners and farmers to put entire landscapes and habitats into recovery, with the funding open to those who care for or can partner with those who care for these landscapes.

Advertisement

Landscape Connections has been developed as part of the funder’s Heritage 2033 strategy to support precious landscapes facing immense challenges due to a changing climate, changes to agriculture and declining nature and biodiversity.

Eilish McGuinness, Chief Executive of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said:

“Landscape Connections is an ambitious initiative and represents a major commitment by The National Lottery Heritage Fund to not only preserve our natural heritage but to reinvigorate and protect it for future generations. As one of the UK’s largest investors in landscapes and natural heritage, we strongly believe that everyone benefits from landscapes rich in nature and beauty.”

The funder is accepting applications through National Lottery Heritage Grants.

Where there is a well-developed vision for a project, grants of between £250,000 and £10mn can be applied for.

For projects that are less developed, grants between £10,000 and £250,000 can be applied for to support the development of the project proposal.