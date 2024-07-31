Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity wins top prize in Big Give’s Photo Challenge

Melanie May

Melanie May | 31 July 2024 | News

A canon camera. By pixabay on pexels

Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity has won first place in Big Give’s annual photography competition, winning the Big Photo Challenge prize of £2,000.

The charity’s photograph, credited to Kris Askey, was chosen from more than 300 submissions. Judges said: “This photo shows dignity and humour in the face of adversity, it’s beautifully simple, well-composed and intriguing. This portrait suggests a normality in an unusual circumstance, a contradiction that shows great insight.

Winning photo. Credit: Kris Askey

This year’s theme for the Big Photo Challenge was ‘Your Narrative in a Frame’, which invited charities to capture the essence of their impactful work and convey their mission through a single image.

Advertisement

An introduction to AI for charity professionals by Ross Angus

The entries were judged by a panel including Big Give trustee Nicola Reed, and photographers Amelia Troubridge, Joss Barratt, and John Ingledew.

The prizes, and winners, are as follows:

Alex Day, Director of Big Give, commented:

“It has been an absolute pleasure to review the submissions for this photo competition. We had a huge number of entries and I’ve been absolutely blown away by the quality. Not only are the photos incredibly moving, joyful, inspiring, they beautifully represent the amazing organisations we support and the impact we enable.”

Nicola Reed, Trustee of Big Give, added:

“The quality of the submissions was exceptional, making it difficult to narrow down to just a few winners. The creativity and narrative strength of each photograph were impressive. It was evident that a lot of thought and heart went into every entry, making the decision process both tough and fulfilling. Each photograph offered a unique window into the incredible work of the charities, showcasing not just their missions but the human stories behind them.”

The judges also recognised the following charities for outstanding photographs: Afghanaid, Music in Hospitals and Care, Stay Up Late, Reuben’s Retreat, Barefoot College, Littlelifts, and Accomplish Children’s Trust.

Related posts

UK Fundraising
28 October 2016

UK’s largest online matched giving challenge to take place on Giving Tuesday
UK Fundraising
9 December 2016

Big Give Christmas challenge raises £7.2m with record donations
UK Fundraising
25 June 2018

The Childhood Trust’s Summer Give raises over £1m
UK Fundraising
26 July 2018

Three UK start-ups shortlisted in international Postcode Lottery Green Challenge

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

Mastodon