Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity wins top prize in Big Give’s Photo Challenge

Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity has won first place in Big Give’s annual photography competition, winning the Big Photo Challenge prize of £2,000.

The charity’s photograph, credited to Kris Askey, was chosen from more than 300 submissions. Judges said: “This photo shows dignity and humour in the face of adversity, it’s beautifully simple, well-composed and intriguing. This portrait suggests a normality in an unusual circumstance, a contradiction that shows great insight.“

Winning photo. Credit: Kris Askey

This year’s theme for the Big Photo Challenge was ‘Your Narrative in a Frame’, which invited charities to capture the essence of their impactful work and convey their mission through a single image.

The entries were judged by a panel including Big Give trustee Nicola Reed, and photographers Amelia Troubridge, Joss Barratt, and John Ingledew.

The prizes, and winners, are as follows:

1st Place: Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity – £2,000

Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity – £2,000 2nd Place: Mustard Seed Project Kenya – £1,000

Mustard Seed Project Kenya – £1,000 3rd Place: Open Homes Nottingham – £500

Alex Day, Director of Big Give, commented:

“It has been an absolute pleasure to review the submissions for this photo competition. We had a huge number of entries and I’ve been absolutely blown away by the quality. Not only are the photos incredibly moving, joyful, inspiring, they beautifully represent the amazing organisations we support and the impact we enable.”

Nicola Reed, Trustee of Big Give, added:

“The quality of the submissions was exceptional, making it difficult to narrow down to just a few winners. The creativity and narrative strength of each photograph were impressive. It was evident that a lot of thought and heart went into every entry, making the decision process both tough and fulfilling. Each photograph offered a unique window into the incredible work of the charities, showcasing not just their missions but the human stories behind them.”

The judges also recognised the following charities for outstanding photographs: Afghanaid, Music in Hospitals and Care, Stay Up Late, Reuben’s Retreat, Barefoot College, Littlelifts, and Accomplish Children’s Trust.