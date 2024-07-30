Podcast launches to shine a light on impact of crowdfunding

A new podcast launches today, hosted by Philippa Forrester, and showcasing crowdfunding’s impact.

The ‘Podcast on Purpose’ series is from Crowdfunder and launched this morning (30 July) with the release of the first two episodes. It is available on all major podcast platforms including Apple and Spotify, with new episodes to be released weekly.

Each episode highlights ways people are using crowdfunding to tackle challenges and make a positive impact with Philippa Forrester interviewing campaign project owners. The debut episode features The Stables project, which raised over £1.3 million and gained extensive media coverage, including the BBC. The second episode focuses on the National Benevolent Charity’s ‘Home is Where the Harm is’ campaign, which is raising funds and awareness to support victims of domestic abuse.

Forrester commented:

“I am thrilled to be working with Crowdfunder on this podcast – it is so uplifting to hear the many stories of heroes who have made change happen and made the world a better place.”

She is joined by Simon Deverell, Co-CEO of Crowdfunder.co.uk, who provides an insider’s view on each project’s campaign success and the broader implications of crowdfunding in fostering community-driven change.

Deverell commented:

“I’m hoping these stories of everyday people doing extraordinary things inspire and boost confidence for those stuck on the ‘how do I start?’ on their journey to change the world. Philippa dives right into the nitty gritty in these brilliant stories.”