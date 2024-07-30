Free film offer for small charities this summer

HelpFilm is offering small charities the chance to get a free film made with six films available to be made.

Charities must have an annual income of under £1 million to be eligible, and applications will be open from 1 August to 16 September. They will be considered on a rolling basis with Helpfilm aiming to review each application within two weeks of receiving it.

To enter, charities need to fill in an online form. If that is successful, they will be invited to meet with the Creative Engagement and Communications Manager to discuss the film idea and the charity in more depth. Following this, the decision will be made on whether to give the project the ‘green light’. The charity is then invited to another meeting with HelpFilm Founder and Creative Engagement and Communications Manager to discuss the details of the film, and to assign a relevant filmmaker.

HelpFilm is looking to help small charities that need and want a film, and do not already have an impressive film portfolio. They must also be clear on their mission and the benefits of having a film for their mission.

A film made by HelpFilm for Hostage International won Bronze at the 2024 Smiley Charity Film Awards. More on HelpFilm here.