Reason Digital becomes a B Corp, plus more charity agency & supplier news

Three snippets of charity agency and supplier news: Reason Digital becomes a B Corp, the Institute of Legacy Management partners with Clearanceco, and Node4 provides Drone To Home with a new web telephony solution.

Reason Digital becomes a B Corp

Social enterprise Reason Digital has announced that it has become a B Corp, earning an overall score of 97.8 in the B Impact Assessment.

Examples of its impact include its 5 Years of Friendship campaign with Age UK. This saw it help build Age UK’s Telephone Friendship Service to create a lifeline for older people experiencing loneliness, matching them with volunteers who have shared interests for a 30-minute call.

Another project it is part of is ‘Is This OK’ (ITOK) – an anonymous chatbot service designed to support young people who may feel uncomfortable using traditional helplines regarding exploitation concerns.

Manchester, where Reason Digital is based, has become the third-largest number of certified B Corps (125) in the UK (2,800) over the past year.

Clearanceco joins forces with Institute of Legacy Management as corporate partner

Clearanceco, a purpose-driven house clearance, probate clearance and asset maximisation company, has just announced its new corporate partnership with the Institute of Legacy Management (ILM).

Matthew Lagden, ILM’s Chief Executive, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome Clearanceco as a corporate partner. “Their dedication to providing trusted and transparent solutions, combined with their commitment to environmental sustainability, complements our mission to maximise the value of charitable legacies.” “Together, we look forward to enhancing the support available to legacy professionals and ensuring that donors’ final wishes are honoured to their fullest potential.”

Shah Alam, Co-Founder of Clearanceco, said:

“At Clearanceco, we are passionate about increasing the value of legacies for families and charities while maintaining a strong focus on environmental consciousness. “Our team at Clearanceco is driven by purpose and experience in the charity and community sectors, and we are excited to bring our unique perspective and expertise to this partnership with ILM.”

Tech company provides digital telephony solution to Drone To Home pro bono

Derby-based technology company, Node4 has provided Drone To Home, a drone-based animal search and rescue charity based in Nottingham, with a digital telephony solution to support its operations, free of charge. The sponsored Webex Calling solution also features cloud-based meeting, messaging, and team collaboration capabilities.

Drone To Home has a team of 20 volunteer call handlers who deal with 40-70 inbound calls a day. Growing demand meant the charity had outgrown its existing phone system, so they turned to Node4 for help, who set them up with a Webex Calling solution that suited their needs.

Features of the solution include:

A phone system that volunteers can use from home with minimal training

Capacity to more than double volunteer call handlers in line with expansion plans

Call routing with additional functionality at the charity’s own pace

Missed call and callback information to ensure timely handing of all lost animal enquiries

Improved volunteer call handling rotas and availability insights

In addition, volunteer call handlers and drone operators have a dedicated Webex Space for each missing animal case, to help them more easily log and access information on recent sightings, update owners and deploy drones where needed.