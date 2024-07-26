Stephanie Peacock confirmed as Minister for Civil Society UK Parliament official portrait

With the official title of Minister for Sport, Media, Civil Society and Youth, Stephanie Peacock’s brief also includes ceremonials, legislation and corporate, and gambling.

She was appointed Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport on 9 July 2024 and was elected MP for Barnsley South following this month’s General Election.

On her website, it says that she has been an active member of the Labour Party for over twenty years, serving for four years on the party’s Governing body, the National Executive Committee, and for a decade on the party’s policy making body, the National Policy Forum.

Advertisement

She was a member of the Opposition Whips Office, Shadow Cabinet Office Minister, Shadow Environment Minister, and a Shadow Defence Minister.

She was also the Parliamentary Chair of Hope not Hate, an anti fascist campaign organisation, Chair of the Industrial Heritage All-Party Parliamentary Group, and Co-Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Veterans.

The new charities minister is also a Patron of BIADS: a local Barnsley charity helping people with dementia.

Commenting on her appointment, Sarah Elliott, NCVO said:

“We’re delighted that Stephanie Peacock has been appointed as Minister for Civil Society, and we look forward to working closely with her to build a collaborative partnership between government and the voluntary sector in the future. “Charities aren’t just a force for good, they’re also a force for change. The new government has set out an ambitious plan for a decade of renewal, and we believe charities and voluntary organisations will be a critical partner for them to achieve their missions. We’ve already had some incredibly productive meetings with the new team at DCMS to make sure the needs of charities are heard and that the limitless opportunities for charities to make an impact are understood. We look forward to more opportunities to work with Stephanie and the team to unlock the experience and understanding charities have to help solve some of society’s biggest issues.”

More sector response

Responding to the appointments of Lisa Nandy and Stephanie Peacock to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, Tessa Godley, Policy and Advocacy Director at Better Society Capital, said:

“We welcome Lisa Nandy and Stephanie Peacock to their appointments as the new Government’s agenda takes shape. “Our role at Better Society Capital is to not only advocate for but deliver solutions to social problems in the UK – and we believe that up to £50bn of additional social impact investment could be harnessed over the next decade to help deliver the Government’s five missions and save the taxpayer money. “We, and the whole social impact investment market, stand ready to partner with the DCMS team to realise this opportunity across Whitehall – from channelling new dormant assets funding into community enterprises in areas most in need, to delivering public services more effectively in areas such as homelessness and child poverty.”

Congratulations @Steph_Peacock on your appointment as Minister for Sport, Media, Civil Society and Youth. We look forward to working with you in your new role to improve government relations with civil society and strengthen the political and operating environment for charities. https://t.co/NUwxCIumT1 — Bond (@bondngo) July 26, 2024