Partnership to see Social Bite cafes open in UK colleges & universities L-R: Alastair Lindsay (General Manager of the Social Bite Sauchiehall Street branch), Mel Swan (Commercial and Operations Director Social Bite) and Kevin McGeachan, (National Account Executive at Matthew Algie)

Homelessness charity Social Bite is set to move into the UK education sector in a coffee shop partnership with coffee roaster Matthew Algie that will raise funds for the charity.

Launching for the 2024/25 academic year, the partnership will see new cafes open in universities and colleges across the UK, with around 10% of profits from coffee sold donated to support Social Bite’s work.

The cafes will be Social Bite branded and will serve Matthew Algie’s Elevator blend, with every cup sold supporting people experiencing homelessness. Social Bite’s Pay It Forward system will also be in place.

Advertisement

A supplier to the education sector in UK and Ireland, Matthew Algie provides coffee, equipment, and training to hundreds of universities, colleges, and schools. It is currently in talks with several universities and colleges looking to open a Social Bite cafe.

Mel Swan, Commercial Director at Social Bite, said:

“This collaboration with Matthew Algie will help us drive awareness around the issues and raise funds to accelerate our work with people affected by homelessness, whether that’s a meal, supported employment, or a safe place to call home. Matthew Algie has a great relationship with many large universities and colleges across the country, and we’re over the moon that we can join forces. “Change can start with a great cup of coffee and it has the power to unlock so much more. We can’t wait to bring the project to life.”



Raj Juneja, Head of Education at Matthew Algie, said:

“This is the next exciting step in our partnership with Social Bite, and we are proud to support the charity’s incredible work to support people experiencing homelessness. “Every cup of Elevator coffee sold will help provide people experiencing homelessness with the opportunity to ‘elevate’ their own lives. We hope to bring the brand to our large network of cafes throughout the UK education system, helping raise awareness amongst a key audience while generating funds for the Social Bite cause.”