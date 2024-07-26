Charity Finance Group reveals ‘bolder, more inclusive’ branding

Charity Finance Group (CFG), the membership organisation for charity finance professionals, has revealed a refresh of its brand identity including a new logo and strapline.

Rollout of the new branding will continue over this year, with new digital assets to come and eventually a new website.

CFG says that the changes reflect its commitment ‘to supporting a diverse, vibrant and growing community in a changing world’ and are designed to make the visual identity bolder, and more inclusive.

Advertisement

It also says that the refreshed logo, with its complete circle and central initials, signifies CFG’s collective strength, while the strapline – ‘Leading the way for charity finance’ – captures its mission to be the leading voice and go-to body for charity finance. There is also a new colour palette with a brighter pink and the addition of blue and green.

New CFG logo

The refresh marks the starting point for a number of projects including an overhaul of CFG’s finance system later this year, and the digitisation of its finance journey development tool in 2025.

CFG worked with design agency Steers McGillan Eves, setting a budget of £10,000, which the agency has match-funded.



Attendees of CFG’s Annual Conference in June had a preview of the new visual identity and logo across banners, screens and other visual materials.

Caron Bradshaw, CFG CEO, commented:

“It was fantastic to see the refreshed branding at our annual conference and the response was overwhelmingly positive. After some very challenging years, it projects a renewed energy and confidence for CFG. This refresh also marks a starting point for several ambitious projects that are now under way. “People are at the heart of everything we do and by ensuring we’re getting the basics right we will be able to deliver more of the services and products our communities, especially our members, love. It will also help us to reach many more people, inspiring financial leadership right across the UK.”



On the background to the project, Emma Abbott, Communications Manager, CFG, said:

“Many charities have had to think much harder in the past few years about what they offer to their communities and how they connect and communicate with them. This was the right time for us to ask our members, supporters and other stakeholders about their perceptions of CFG and what they valued most about us. “The message that came through loud and clear during the consultation phase was that our community really values CFG taking a bold lead on the charity finance issues that matter to them. They want us to continue being an effective voice on their behalf. “This was our starting point for the brand refresh and we’re delighted to be launching CFG’s brand guidelines along with our new-look logo and visuals.”