UK civic space has seen ‘unprecedented’ challenges over past year, says Bond report

Harsher anti-protest laws, tone-policing of charity campaigns, restrictions on public scrutiny and an emerging trend on the expansion of the definition of extremism, are all threatening civil society’s core functions in the UK, according to a review of UK civic space.

Bond, the UK network for civil society organisations working in international development, released its first annual UK civic space review this week, finding that under mounting pressure, civic space in the UK has faced unprecedented challenges over the last 12 months.

The review highlights a move towards ‘ever stricter’ anti-protest laws to clamp down on disruption that in May this year saw three climate protestors found guilty by a jury after taking part in a slow march and blocking traffic.

Advertisement

It also highlights that protesters are being prevented from mentioning motives in court –specifically on climate change or fossil fuels, during trials for protest-related offences. In March 2023, it notes, three environmental protesters were imprisoned for contempt of court after ignoring one such ruling.

A further trend is that charity campaigns are increasingly seeing the “tone” of their campaigns being policed. This has seen politicians criticise the tone of charity campaigns for being too emotive or critical as much as the issues or policies they address.

There is also now significant pressure on migrants’ rights charities from government, and an increasing use of Henry VIII powers, which allow ministers to change laws without full parliamentary approval, as seen with the Public Order Act 2023. Experts are also increasingly being vetted and prevented from speaking at government events if seen to be critical of its policies.

In addition, an emerging trend is the broadening of the definition of extremism by the government that happened earlier this year. This, Bond says, will prevent certain organisations from meeting with government officials and parliamentarians, and from receiving public funds, and there is no appeals process.

Speaking about the review, Rowan Popplewell, Policy Manager on civic space at Bond, said:

“This review highlights the shifting operating environment for civil society and campaigners and draws attention to the evolving challenges they face. By offering an annual analysis, we hope to boost awareness and understanding of trends and help campaigners better navigate restrictions. “The UK’s global standing was damaged last year when our civic space was downgraded by international experts and this review confirms a continuing decline. The excessively long sentences handed out to protesters only last week show how this issue continues to be a concern, despite the change in government. “The new government must act now to halt democratic backsliding here in the UK. Repealing anti-protest laws and supporting public scrutiny and debate are crucial steps to help civil society flourish and restore our international reputation.”