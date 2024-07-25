BHF asks Twitch streamers to join CPR campaign

Twitch streamers are being asked by the British Heart Foundation to take part in the charity’s CPR campaign and help raise awareness of the skill.

Streamers can use breaks in play to help save lives by using their ‘be right back’ screen to display links to BHF’s RevivR free CPR training tool, and stats on cardiac arrest. The charity says that in the time it takes to have a tea or coffee break or scroll through social media, viewers can pick up the life skill.

BHF is also incentivising involvement, saying that by getting involved, streamers can boost their profile as the charity’s engaged social media audience totals over 300,000 X followers and nearly 100,000 Instagram followers.

Twitch figures Preach, TwoAngryGamers and RyanWasTaken have already backed the campaign, which BHF is running with media agency PHD. Streamers interested in taking part can submit their interest via a Google form.

The call out is part of the charity’s CPR campaign on the streaming site, which has seen streamers’ broadcasts simultaneously interrupted by a flatlining heart monitor, followed by UK cardiac arrest statistics and links to our 15-minute CPR tool RevivR.

The first stage was the flatlining of live Twitch streams during BHF’s Heart Month in February. This gained over 5 million impressions across the campaign, resulting in an extra 3,000 people trained in CPR.

Damion Mower, BHF Director of Brand and Acquisition, said:

“We’re delighted to launch the next stage of our innovative and award-winning campaign with Twitch. By transforming your Twitch ‘be right back’ screen as a streamer, you can promote the BHF’s RevivR CPR tool and grow your channel at the same time. “This campaign shows how the BHF is successfully forging partnerships across the digital world to drive our mission to save lives.”

The campaign won the International Advertising Bureau’s “Joy of Digital” February 24 award, and has also been shortlisted for three Marketing Week awards, to be announced in November.

Each week in the UK, 12 under 35-year-olds lose their lives to sudden cardiac death but early CPR and defibrillation can more than double the chance of survival from an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.