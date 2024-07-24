Fundraiser receives Honorary Doctorate in Social Science for contribution to charitable work

Local fundraiser Michael Josephson MBE has received an Honorary Doctorate in Social Science for his contribution to charitable work from the University of Bolton.

Following a childhood in which he was abused both in and out of the care system, addictions, and a suicide attempt, Michael started The Michael Josephson MBE Charity Ball in 2018 and has dedicated his life to raising funds for a number of children’s charities including Childline, raising a combined total of £8.5 million.

Advertisement

The university’s Professor HH William Morris said:

“Michael is an incredible charity campaigner, successful businessman and mental health awareness advocate, and has dedicated himself to supporting young, underprivileged people. “His fundraising efforts provide vital money for various charitable causes and the 2023 Michael Josephson MBE Charity Ball raised more than £1mn alone. “We wanted to honour him for his charitable work, notable success in business and resilience as a role model and survivor.”

Commenting, Josephson said:

“I spend 10 hours a day fighting to get support with my charity work, whether it is sick children, deprived children, bullied children, abused children. All I want to do is to help children and that is my legacy.” “I am honoured to receive this accolade from the University of Bolton which I would like to dedicate to my late mother who I lost at nine years old, my very good friend who has been a mentor to me during my life as a charity worker and told my story, Dame Esther Rantzen and my husband Lindon Kellet who continually supports me on my journey.”

Students from the University’s School of Clinical and Biomedical Science and School of Health and Society were awarded their degrees throughout the day in the Albert Halls in Bolton’s town hall building.

The Michael Josephson MBE Charity Ball 2024 is set to take place on 16 November at The Hilton Manchester Deansgate.