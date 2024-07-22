Interactive legacy giving map showing impact of gifts to launch in Remember A Charity Week A representation of The Great Map of WIllanthropy

An interactive map of legacy giving that showcases the impact of charitable gifts in Wills across the world will launch for this September’s Remember A Charity Week.

Remember A Charity’s The Great Map of Willanthropy will display a range of charitable services and places that have been funded or supported through gifts in Wills. It will also show what future legacies could achieve.

Remember A Charity Week, now in its 15th year, will run from 9-15 September. The annual campaign brings together almost 200 member charities, 900 campaign supporters (solicitor firms and Will-writers), wealth advisers, and partners to encourage more people to consider leaving a gift to charity in their Will.

Advertisement

Alongside the digital map and a celebrity-backed national PR drive, Remember A Charity will unveil the next phase of its Be Remembered consumer advertising campaign, which encourages the public to think about what they want to be remembered for. This will see three new characters added to the ‘cast of 2023’, which includes Frank and his marrow, and Cathy and her disastrous cake. Remember A Charity has also created new personalised WILL YOU assets for member charities to use both during the week and afterwards.

Lucinda Frostick, Director of Remember A Charity, said:

“Remember A Charity Week is a wonderful opportunity for us to inspire people across the UK to leave a charitable gift in their Will, activating our network of legacy champions to maximise reach. We’ll be sharing a mix of warm, humorous and informative content throughout the week, aiming to win both hearts and minds. “Charities will often use the week to build organisational support and buy-in for legacies internally as well as externally. For professional advisers, it’s a chance to promote the importance of having an up-to-date Will and deepen client relationships with values-led conversations about the good causes they care about.”

Remember A Charity is encouraging charities, professional advisers and others wanting to participate in this year’s campaign or join the consortium to get in touch before the end of July.