The Sun launches Saffie’s Smile Awards to honour young people helping others

The Sun have launched Saffie’s Smile, in collaboration with the family of Saffie-Rose Roussos who was the youngest victim of the Manchester Arena terror attack.

The competition will honour Saffie’s memory, and celebrate other young people aged 16 or under who go above and beyond to help others.

The star winner will receive two flights for a break in New York courtesy of Virgin Atlantic, while three runners-up will each get Merlin VIP theme park passes, as well as being celebrated in the paper.

Saffie’s parents, Andrew and Lisa, were inspired to launch the award to ensure their daughter would be remembered for more than just the Manchester Arena bombing.

Andrew said:

“As a family, we wanted to do something positive, something uplifting and joyful, because that is what Saffie was. She was a very giving and loving child. “To reward another child or young person who has gone above and beyond in their lives to do something good for somebody else is an amazing legacy. A lot of families do different things to remember their loved ones. But knowing Saffie, this is so unique for her.”

The Sun recently arranged for Andrew and Lisa to visit New York along with their other children to mark what would have been Saffie’s 16th birthday on July 4 and see her light up the Times Square billboards. Saffie fell in love with New York on a holiday to the city 12 months before she lost her life.

People can nominate someone for a Saffie’s Smile Award on The Sun site. The deadline is 31 July.