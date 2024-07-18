Mark Knopfler donated limited edition, signed guitar to raise funds for Nordoff and Robbins Copyright: Murdo McLeod

The Boswell 0-14MK/TR-LTD is one of only 24 made, and has been donated with the aim of raising £20,000 to help fund the charity’s music therapy services.

People can buy tickets for a chance to win the guitar on Crowdfunder, where tickets cost £5 for one entry, or £10 for 3, with all proceeds going to Nordoff and Robbins. The prize draw closes on Wednesday 14 August.

The guitar will be accompanied by an authentication certificate signed by Knopfler, luthier Butch Boswell and Rudy Pensa of Rudy’s Music NYC, as well as a signed box set of Knopfler’s latest album, One Deep River.

A longtime supporter of Nordoff and Robbins, Knopfler performed at its 1990 Knebworth charity concert that also featured musicians and bands including Paul McCartney, Genesis, Eric Clapton, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Robert Plant, and Jimmy Page. Proceeds from the concert helped to fund the development of a new music therapy centre in Kentish Town, North London, which now also serves as the charity’s main HQ.

At this year’s Nordoff and Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards, he received the American Express Music Icon award, presented to him on stage by longtime friend, Brian Johnson of AC/DC.

Credit Andre Ainsworth

Mark Knopfler said:

“I’m so happy to be teaming up with Nordoff and Robbins to give someone the chance of owning one of these wonderful, expertly crafted Boswell guitars. Music means everything to me, and this fantastic charity believes in sharing the power of music with everyone who needs it. I hope this Crowdfunder helps to raise as much money as possible, so they can continue to help people all over the UK connect and communicate through music.”

Sandy Trappitt, Deputy Director of Fundraising, Nordoff and Robbins, said:

“We’re incredibly grateful to Mark Knopfler for donating this spectacular guitar to us, to help raise money for music therapy. In an increasingly challenging social climate where costs are rising, children face a mental health crisis and nearly one million people are expected to be living with dementia by 2030, our services are needed now more than ever. Every penny raised from this Crowdfunder will go towards helping people with a range of conditions, from autism to dementia, learning difficulties to brain injuries, life-limiting illnesses to mental health issues, grief, and trauma.”

Earlier this year, a number of Knopfler-owned guitars went up for auction with one, signed by some big name musicians, reaching over £400,000. The funds raised from this guitar went to Teenage Cancer Trust, which Knopfler is a patron of. Knopfler also released a special recording of ‘Going Home (Theme From Local Hero)’ featuring 60 ‘Guitar Heroes’ to raise funds for Teenage Cancer Trust and its American equivalent Teen Cancer America.