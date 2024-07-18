Arts Hero Award launched to recognise unsung heroes in the arts

Sky Arts Awards have announced a new category designed to celebrate the unsung heroes who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make the arts possible.

This can range from sound engineers and lighting technicians to security and housekeeping staff. It can of course include arts fundraisers – and the announcement of the category specifically mentions fundraisers as an example.

Nominations for the Arts Hero Award are free to make and can be made now. Simply fill in the online form, and explain why your nominee deserves to be recognised as an Arts Hero. Share their contributions and the impact they have made in the arts community.

Nominations will be shortlisted by a panel of judges.

The closing date for nominations for the Arts Hero Award close at 23:59 on Sunday 11 August 2024.

The winner will receive their award on stage at the inaugural Sky Arts Awards ceremony at The Roundhouse in London on 17 September, along with travel and a hotel stay for them and a guest.

Every single entry for the Arts Hero Award will be entered into a draw to win tickets to the awards, with 200 seats available.

The awards will showcase the vibrant landscape of British and Irish arts and culture and reward excellence across all the arts.

The organisers state: “The Sky Arts Awards aren’t just a celebration. They’re a rallying cry to fight for the arts in the UK when the odds are so stacked against them, and a huge ‘thank you’ to everyone who keeps them going.”



Watch: Sky Arts The Unsung Hero Award