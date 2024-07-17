Enthuse - Donor Pulse Summer Report is here. Get the report (on a blue button).

Oxfam to open second superstore in Manchester

Melanie May

Melanie May | 17 July 2024 | News

Inside the Oxfam Manchester superstore CREDIT OXFAM
Credit: Oxfam

Oxfam opens a new superstore this Friday (19 July) in Manchester, with a plan to open up to ten in the UK over the next five years. 

The Manchester store is Oxfam’s second. Its first superstore launched in Oxford in 2019.   

The new 10,000 sq ft superstore is located in Manchester Fort Shopping Park in Cheetham, with two floors of preloved clothing, accessories, books, homewares and music, as well a café housed in an Oxfam water tank. 

Advertisement

An introduction to AI for charity professionals by Ross Angus

As part of the opening, the superstore will be hosting a raffle inside the store, giving people the chance to win the FA Cup-winning Manchester United T-shirt, signed by its first team squad.  

Front of the new Oxfam Manchester Superstore CREDIT OXFAM
Credit: Oxfam
Inside the Oxfam Manchester superstore CREDIT OXFAM
Credit: Oxfam

Lorna Fallon, Oxfam’s Retail Trading Director, said:

“We are thrilled to be opening Oxfam’s second ever superstore and couldn’t have picked a better location than Manchester.

 

“The store not only has an incredible treasure trove of pre-loved clothing, books, music and more – but we hope it will act as a social hub at the heart of the community for everyone to use and enjoy.

 

“The superstore also marks an exciting step in our plans to open more new superstores across the nation which will help raise even more money for our life-saving work around the globe.”

Credit: Oxfam

As well as raising funds for Oxfam’s work, the superstore will double as a community hub, providing an space where people can work, volunteer, donate and shop, as for community groups and workshops to meet. 

The superstore will also feature Oxfam’s Sourced by Oxfam range of ethically-sourced and sustainable new products, as well as showcase products such as MioMojo handbags, which are recycled, biodegradable or bio-based bags created from foods such as apples and cactuses. 

Related posts

30 October 2017

Oxfam returns to Shoreditch with Halloween pop-up shop
UK Fundraising
19 March 2020

Oxfam to close high street shops in response to pandemic
UK Fundraising
3 June 2020

Oxfam to start reopening high street shops from 15 June
UK Fundraising
2 September 2020

#SecondHandSeptember returns to encourage people to buy pre-loved clothing

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

Mastodon