Oxfam to open second superstore in Manchester

Oxfam opens a new superstore this Friday (19 July) in Manchester, with a plan to open up to ten in the UK over the next five years.

The Manchester store is Oxfam’s second. Its first superstore launched in Oxford in 2019.

The new 10,000 sq ft superstore is located in Manchester Fort Shopping Park in Cheetham, with two floors of preloved clothing, accessories, books, homewares and music, as well a café housed in an Oxfam water tank.

As part of the opening, the superstore will be hosting a raffle inside the store, giving people the chance to win the FA Cup-winning Manchester United T-shirt, signed by its first team squad.

Lorna Fallon, Oxfam’s Retail Trading Director, said:

“We are thrilled to be opening Oxfam’s second ever superstore and couldn’t have picked a better location than Manchester. “The store not only has an incredible treasure trove of pre-loved clothing, books, music and more – but we hope it will act as a social hub at the heart of the community for everyone to use and enjoy. “The superstore also marks an exciting step in our plans to open more new superstores across the nation which will help raise even more money for our life-saving work around the globe.”

As well as raising funds for Oxfam’s work, the superstore will double as a community hub, providing an space where people can work, volunteer, donate and shop, as for community groups and workshops to meet.

The superstore will also feature Oxfam’s Sourced by Oxfam range of ethically-sourced and sustainable new products, as well as showcase products such as MioMojo handbags, which are recycled, biodegradable or bio-based bags created from foods such as apples and cactuses.