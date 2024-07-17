Amazon Literary Partnership announces 2024 grant recipients, plus more funding updates Amazon Literary Partnership beneficiary: Girls Against Anxiety Community Writing workshops led by Harula Ladd for Literature Works.

A raft of funding updates, from the Amazon Literary Partnership announcing its grant recipients for 2024, to the National Lottery Community Fund supporting almost 4,000 charities and community groups across England in the last four months. Also – grants available to transform community spaces from Asda Foundation.

Amazon Literary Partnership announces grant recipients for 2024

Amazon is supporting more organisations than ever before through this year’s Amazon Literary Partnership, with grants going to 37 nonprofit literary organisations in the UK and Ireland, supporting and championing writers of all ages and stages on their creative journey.

For the first time too, Amazon is extending the partnership into the Republic of Ireland.

Advertisement

This year’s grant recipients include continued relationships with a number of organisations such as Africa Writes, Literature Works and Creative Future, as well as new groups including Stories of Our Lives, and Ironclad Creative CIC. In its inaugural year supporting groups across the Republic of Ireland, the partnership has awarded funding to the Graffiti Theatre Company and Fighting Words.

Speaking on how the funding will help support and expand their work with young people across Dublin and Limerick, a spokesperson from Fighting Words said:

“At our Dublin Centre, Write Club currently runs weekly in-person and bi-monthly online, while Word Warriors provides a regular space to explore creative writing with our team of volunteer writing mentors. With the new support from the Amazon Literary Partnership, we plan to establish a Write Club in Limerick as well as a space for members to read, share and perform their work, which will give them the opportunity to build audiences for their writing. We will also establish new Word Warriors clubs in Limerick and Dublin’s south inner city and Tallaght areas, to help more children develop not only their writing skills but also their confidence and resilience.”

The team is also set to launch a new Story Slam open mic night at their Dublin centre for Write Club members and other young people who want to share their stories.

Applications for 2025 grants from the Amazon Literary Partnership will open towards the end of this year.

Open Society Foundations to commit $400 million to support economic and climate prosperity

Open Society Foundations has announced a commitment to allocate $400 million over eight years to support its new Economic and Climate Prosperity programme in six developing countries.

The new programme will fund efforts in the Americas, Africa, the Middle East and North Africa region and Southeast Asia to promote policies that advance economic prosperity for all while addressing the Climate Emergency. The work will include supporting civil society organisations and independent economic think tanks working on policy issues in countries including Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Senegal, Malaysia and Indonesia.

The initiative will support green and equitable economic agendas that aim to create jobs and reduce inequalities in developing countries. It will also explore the impact of international taxation and financing on developing countries’ investment in green initiatives.

This is the first major new programme to be announced following a two-year organisational transformation at Open Society that was completed earlier this year. The first grants are expected to be made later this year.

Charities and community groups receive share of £200 million+ National Lottery funding

Almost 4,000 charities and community groups across England have been awarded over £203 million of National Lottery funding over the last four months.

These include Time to Talk West Berkshire, which has received over £375,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund, which it will use over three years to provide extra counselling sessions, assessments, parental support, and a dedicated online programme to tackle the children’s mental health crisis.

Another youth counselling project that has benefited is ARC Counselling Service in Wokingham, which has received over £106,000 in National Lottery funding to empower young people to improve their physical and emotional wellbeing, levels of resilience, and increase their awareness of other support networks.

The National Lottery Community Fund awarded 733 grants worth over £75 million to charities and organisations supporting young people’s mental health and wellbeing in the year to 31 March, 2024.

Rimini Street announces 2024 RMNI LOVE™ £50,000 grant programme winners

Rimini Street, Inc has announced the winners of its third annual RMNI LOVE™ Grant Programme], administered by the Rimini Street Foundation.

This is Rimini Street’s self-funded charitable programme that provides financial contributions, in-kind donations and employee volunteer hours to nonprofit organisations that align with the Foundation’s mission to “leave the world a better place than the way we found it“.

Five UK-based charities have been selected to each receive a £10,000 grant to support families and communities in the London region. They are: Children Ahead, Fight Against Blindness (FAB), Parenting Special Children (PSC), Room to Heal, and The Vavengers.

To date, the Rimini Street Foundation has supported over 525+ charities.

One to apply for: Asda Foundation announces over £1 million in funding to transform community spaces

The Asda Foundation is making over £1 million available through its Investing in Spaces and Places grants, to enable groups across the UK to transform local community spaces.

Applications for the grants are open now, until Sunday 28 July, but may close earlier if in high demand. Groups can check the criteria and apply through the Asda Foundation website.

The Investing in Spaces and Places grants can be used for renovations, repairs or transforming spaces. Previous projects have included upgrading a community kitchen and café, roof repairs, refurbishing a whole community building to improve accessibility, and creating an outdoor nature and sensory trail.

Successful applications will be announced in September.