Friends of Moorfields Eye Hospital pledge £1mn to new centre for advancing eye heath

Friends of Moorfields Eye Hospital has pledged £1 million to Moorfields Eye Charity towards a new centre for advancing eye health, set to open in 2027.

Oriel is the joint partnership between Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology and Moorfields Eye Charity that will move services from Islington to a new, integrated centre in St Pancras, Camden.

The £1mn gift is helping to fund the centre, which will create an environment for innovation and collaboration that will deliver research and new treatments for patients. The new centre has been co-designed with patients, staff and partners and foundations have already been laid by lead contractor Bouygues UK.

Advertisement

Angela Smith, Chief Executive, Friends of Moorfields Eye Hospital said:

“We’re delighted to support this pioneering eye centre of the future. Our gift is an important part of our vision and it emphasises the vital role Friends of Moorfields plays in ensuring the new centre delivers an outstanding experience for patients – a leading model in the NHS which will reach even more people around the world.”

Robert Dufton, Chief Executive, Moorfields Eye Charity said:

“We’re so very grateful to the Friends of Moorfields Eye Hospital for their donation. This gift is helping to make the new centre possible – with patients’ needs at its heart. It will enable the highest standards for patient care with the best clinicians, researchers and educators working together. It will help to save people’s sight and change lives.”

Moorfields Eye Charity and UCL are working in partnership on a fundraising campaign to support Oriel, the joint partnership between Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology and Moorfields Eye Charity.