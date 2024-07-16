Enthuse - Donor Pulse Summer Report is here. Get the report (on a blue button).

Friends of Moorfields Eye Hospital pledge £1mn to new centre for advancing eye heath

Melanie May

Melanie May | 16 July 2024 | News

Friends of Moorfields Eye Hospital has pledged £1 million to Moorfields Eye Charity towards a new centre for advancing eye health, set to open in 2027.

Oriel is the joint partnership between Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology and Moorfields Eye Charity that will move services from Islington to a new, integrated centre in St Pancras, Camden.

The £1mn gift is helping to fund the centre, which will create an environment for innovation and collaboration that will deliver research and new treatments for patients. The new centre has been co-designed with patients, staff and partners and foundations have already been laid by lead contractor Bouygues UK.

Advertisement

An introduction to AI for charity professionals by Ross Angus

Angela Smith, Chief Executive, Friends of Moorfields Eye Hospital said:

“We’re delighted to support this pioneering eye centre of the future. Our gift is an important part of our vision and it emphasises the vital role Friends of Moorfields plays in ensuring the new centre delivers an outstanding experience for patients – a leading model in the NHS which will reach even more people around the world.”

Robert Dufton, Chief Executive, Moorfields Eye Charity said:

“We’re so very grateful to the Friends of Moorfields Eye Hospital for their donation. This gift is helping to make the new centre possible – with patients’ needs at its heart. It will enable the highest standards for patient care with the best clinicians, researchers and educators working together. It will help to save people’s sight and change lives.”

Moorfields Eye Charity and UCL are working in partnership on a fundraising campaign to support Oriel, the joint partnership between Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology and Moorfields Eye Charity.

Related posts

UK Fundraising
24 March 2011

Dame Vivien Duffield gives £8.2m to 11 cultural organisations in England
UK Fundraising
20 March 2017

Local Citizens Advice services receive £625,000 from Martin Lewis Fund
20 September 2018

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos announces $2bn philanthropic fund
UK Fundraising
10 October 2018

Anonymous donor gives again to Heart of England Community Foundation

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

Mastodon