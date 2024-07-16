Edinburgh venue teams up with Scottish charity for Fringe, plus more partnership news People dressed up for Pink Wednesday

Waverley Care is Gilded Balloon’s partner throughout Fringe and in particular on the venue’s Pink Wednesday event. More on this and other corporate partnerships in our round up below.

Edinburgh venue partners with Waverley Care for Pink Wednesday event

Edinburgh venue Gilded Balloon has unveiled a new charity partner for Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024, joining forces with Scottish charity Waverley Care this August for their Pink Wednesday event. The new partnership will see Gilded Balloon raise funds for Waverley Care throughout the month and specifically on 2024’s Pink Wednesday (7 August) – a fun-filled day of ticket discounts, fancy dress and competitions in aid of charity.

Gilded Balloon will host Waverley Care at both its Fringe venues this year – Patter House and the National Museum of Scotland. As one of Edinburgh Fringe’s original venues, Gilded Balloon created Pink Wednesday in 2018 to combat ‘Black Wednesday’ – a day traditionally known for slower ticket sales across the Festival. The 24 hour event will see £5 ticket deals on some of Gilded Balloon’s biggest shows for one day only, with a percentage of ticket sales donated directly to Waverley Care. Customers can also donate to Waverley Care all throughout August via QR codes in Patter House and the National Museum of Scotland.

Baby Sensory & Toddler Sense raise over £518k for Tommy’s

Preschool classes, Baby Sensory, and Toddler Sense, have collectively raised more than £518,000 for Tommy’s – enough to fund a Tommy’s pregnancy information and support service for over a year. The funds were raised as part of a nationwide campaign, Tommy’s Sensathon, in partnership with Baby Sensory and Toddler Sense franchises across the UK.

The Hawaiian themed initiative, Aloha! saw little ones dress up in their hula skirts and Hawaiian shirts and complete several sponsored themed challenges at the popular baby and toddler classes, which were specially created for Tommy’s by founder of Baby Sensory and Toddler Sense, Dr Lin Day. The children engaged in a variety of activities designed to enhance development and enjoyed Hawaiian themed music, while they surfed the waves with ‘Pip the Pup’, won prizes and were awarded special certificates for completing some challenges.

HelloFresh reaches 10 million meal donation milestone to The Felix Project

HelloFresh is celebrating a milestone donation of 10 million meals to its long-term charity partner, The Felix Project.

HelloFresh employees also support The Felix Project by regularly volunteering at The Felix Project’s depot in Poplar and at a farm in Kent during fruit harvests. Furthermore, the recipe box company encourages its customers to go ‘Beyond the Box’ and play their part, by providing the option to donate £1 towards the charity when selecting their weekly recipes. Which has resulted in over £120,000 in donations from HelloFresh UK customers since 2020.

NEXT and Help for Heroes partner to support UK veterans

Help for Heroes was nominated to be a charity partner by colleagues at NEXT who also serve as reservists, combining their day jobs with serving part-time in the military at evenings and weekends. NEXT intends to fundraise nationwide, host awareness-raising events and support its reservist and veteran colleagues with resources from the charity.

NEXT has also made steps in to increase support for veterans, helping to raise awareness about available career opportunities and the positive impact veterans’ skills can have in the workplace. In January 2023 they established their own community for the armed forces in the form of their Uniformed Services Employee Led Community. NEXT has signed the Armed Forces Covenant and will actively be working with partners and local employers to support recruitment for reservists and veterans.

Yorkshire housebuilding team raises thousands for Sheffield Children’s Hospital

A team of Yorkshire housebuilders has raised almost £4,500 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital after choosing it as its charity of the year for 2023.

Miller Homes, with 10 developments across the region, asked its staff members to nominate a charity of the year and Sheffield Children’s Hospital charity received the most votes. During the year, the housebuilding team has held bake sales and a TV auction, undertaken charity challenges, and participated in ‘Active April’, which saw £1 donated by the business for every mile walked by team members during the month.

Evolt Charging partners with Action for Conservation to educate and inspire future generations of environmental leaders

Evolt Charging has announced a new partnership with Action for Conservation (AFC), a UK grassroots charity that exists to inspire and empower young people to become the next generation of environmental leaders. Throughout the year, Evolt will be delivering a series of fundraising activities, with the aim of raising £20,000 in support of AFC.

As part of this commitment, Evolt Charging is donating a series of refurbished electric vehicle (EV) chargers to Dundee and Angus College. These will be used to support a new Electric Vehicle Charging Installation course devised by the college to give students practical hands-on design and installation experience as part of its ‘green skills’ training portfolio. While Dundee and Angus College is the first, Evolt is also looking to support other colleges and educational establishments with similar equipment where possible.

News UK announces charity recipients of annual News Corp Giving programme

Each year employees across News UK, HarperCollins, and Dow Jones are asked to nominate a charity they would like to see supported. A pot worth £100,000 is then shared between the three chosen charities. This year, the programme theme was ‘Supporting the Future of Writing’ with a focus on charities in three main areas: literacy and learning, safeguarding journalists, and championing the future of writing.

The fund has been split equally between three charities this year: The Children’s Literacy Charity, First Story, and Marie Colvin Journalists’ Network.