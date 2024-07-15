RNLI Fish Friday takes place in August – plus more fundraising event news

Next month people can enjoy fish and chips whilst doing good with RNLI Fish Friday, while earlier this month swimmers raised £288k for BHF in the Bournemouth Pier to Pier. More on these and other fundraising events below.

Credit: RNLI

RNLI asks people to take part in August’s RNLI Fish Friday

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is calling on the public to gather their own crew together this summer and take part in the charity’s foodie fundraiser, RNLI Fish Friday.

Taking place throughout August, RNLI Fish Friday encourages people to come together with friends and family to enjoy their favourite fish dish on any Friday in August, whilst raising money to help save lives at sea. Every pound and euro raised will go towards supporting the RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat crews and beach lifeguards around the UK and Ireland. People are asked to organise an event, invite friends and family, and ask each guest to donate what they can.

Bournemouth Pier to Pier raises £288,000 for BHF

More than 1,200 swimmers took to the English Channel on Saturday 29 June, to raise £288,000 for BHF’s research through this year’s Bournemouth Pier to Pier Swim.

Participants swam the 1.4 miles between Bournemouth and Boscombe Pier. The event, sponsored by JAZZ™ Apples saw swimmers from a variety of ages, backgrounds and swimming experience, make a splash in Bournemouth for the event’s 33rd year. Since it was first held in 1992, more than 34,000 people have taken part in the BHF swim helping to raise around £4 million for research into heart and circulatory conditions.

(L-R) Alex James, Dave Rowntree, Graham Coxon and Damon Albarn during The Nordoff and Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2024. Photo by 2024 JM Enternational

O2 Silver Clef Awards raises £760,000 for Nordoff and Robbins

Presented by Edith Bowman for the sixth-year running, with Carrie and David Grant hosting the blue carpet, the O2 Silver Clef Awards are held to recognise and celebrate the talent of the winning artists and bring together artists, labels, management teams and celebrity supporters.

Since 1976 the awards have raised over £13.5 million for Nordoff and Robbins’ music therapy services and honoured some of the greatest names in music. Hosted with O2 for the last 23 years, the annual lunch is Nordoff and Robbins’ biggest fundraising event of the year thanks to table sales, sponsorship and live auctions on the day, featuring special items from the winning artists alongside money can’t buy experiences donated by the music industry.

Sophie’s Postcard 2024 auction raises over £100,000 for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity

Celebrities and artists including Billy Childish, Bob & Roberta Smith, Curtis Holder, Dame Prue Leith, Ed Fairburn, along with pupils and the general public donated 2,146 pieces of unique artwork that were auctioned on eBay for 10 days in June.

Since 2018, St Richard’s Catholic College has held the secret art auction every two years to fundraise for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity in memory of former pupil, Sophie Maria Taylor who loved art. The list of contributors was available on sophiespostcard.com before the auction but the work was kept anonymous until the auction was over. The money raised from this year’s auction is added to the £82,500 already raised since the project started in 2018.

Birmingham Dogs Home raises over £5,000 at Family Fun Day

In support of its ongoing Little Miracles appeal, on 22 June, Birmingham Dogs Home‘s Family Fun Day and Dog Show returned to Tudor Grange Park, Solihull.

Over £5,000 was raised at the event, with activities ranging from the Waggiest Tail and Best Trick competitions, to raffles and tombola, and a prize draw. The charity welcomed hundreds of dogs and their owners to the event, supported by Ancol Pet Products, as it continues to raise money towards a specialist ‘maternity wing’ for Mums-to-be and their pups at the rescue centre.