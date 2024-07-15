Harpreet Kondel to become next Chair of CIOF, plus more sector movers

A round up of recent and upcoming charity movers, including the Chartered Institute of Fundraising’s announcement at Fundraising Convention that Harpreet Kondel will be its next Chair.

Last week at #CIOFFC, we were delighted to welcome Harpreet Kondel as the next Chair of our board of trustees.



Harpreet will succeed Nadine Campbell, who is coming to the end of 3 years in the role in September.



Thank you Nadine for all your amazing work & welcome to Harpreet.

Chartered Institute of Fundraising appoints Harpreet Kondel as next Chair

Harpreet Kondel will take over the role from current Chair Nadine Campbell, whose term ends in September. At the CIOF, she is currently a board trustee and Chair of the Fundraising Talent Working Group.

Kondel is a fundraiser with more than 30 years of experience in the sector, both in charities and agencies, and has worked in charities including the British Red Cross and Barnardo’s. Since 2016, she has been providing interim fundraising support and consultancy for charities including Diabetes UK, Christian Aid, Dementia UK, and RNIB. Kondel also teaches a fundraising apprenticeship that she co-wrote during lockdown, and is a St John Ambulance board trustee.

The Trussell Trust appoints new Chair of Trustees

The Trussell Trust has announced the appointment of Natalie Campbell to the role of Chair of Trustees. Campbell is taking over from Stephen Hicks CBE, who has come to the end of his term as Chair since being appointed in 2017.

She brings a wealth of experience from her career as a social entrepreneur and experienced non-exec director. Campbell is currently CEO of Belu Water, an ethical drinks business, which gives away 100% of its net profit annually to WaterAid. She is also chancellor of the University of Westminster. Prior to these roles, she has held a range of positions at The Royal Foundation, Civil Service Commission, and as Chair of the Nominet Trust and of Grant Thornton’s Vibrant Economy Commission.

Professor Siân Griffiths CBE appointed GambleAware Chair of Trustees

Professor Siân Griffiths CBE brings considerable experience and public health insight to the role, having held the position of Deputy Chair of trustees at GambleAware and Chair of the charity’s Performance and Delivery Committee for several years. In addition, she was previously President of the UK Faculty of Public Health, Associate Non-executive Director of Public Health England and Chair of the Public Health England Global Health Committee. She is also currently a Non-executive Director for Public Health Wales.

The appointment comes as Baroness Lampard CBE steps down to lead the Lampard Inquiry investigating mental health inpatient deaths in Essex. Baroness Lampard CBE joined GambleAware, then known as the Responsible Gambling Trust, as Chair in 2016. In this role she oversaw the charity’s move to an entirely independent Board of trustees, with leaders from across the NHS and public health and strong, meaningful engagement with the gambling harms lived experience community.

National Emergencies Trust appoints four new trustees & awards Honorary Trustee role to the late Elizabeth Balgobin

The National Emergencies Trust has announced the appointment of four new trustees: Ruth Davison,Global Director of Impact at The Conduit; Jes Ladva, Managing Partner at Odgers Berndtson Group – Odgers Interim and Odgers Connect; Martin Smith, Chair of Cosegic, TopSource Worldwide, Independence Governance Group and AuditComply, Managing Director of Croner and Commercial Director of BSI British Standards; and Baroness Fiona Twycross – Member of the House of Lords and formerly Deputy Mayor for Fire and Resilience, London Chair of the London Resilience Forum, and Chair of the London Fire and Emergency Planning Authority.

Former trustee, Elizabeth Balgobin, who passed away in March this year, has also been named an Honorary Trustee in recognition of her contribution to the formation of the National Emergencies Trust. In particular for her roles in driving forward its Equity Scrutiny Group, EDI Strategy and Appeal Evaluation Framework.

NCS Trust Chief Executive Officer @MarkGifford has announced he will leave NCS in late autumn following four successful and transformative years at the helm which has seen @NCS transformed into a year-round offer.



Read more:

NCS Trust CEO Mark Gifford to step down this autumn

NCS Trust Chief Executive Officer Mark Gifford has announced he will leave the Trust this autumn, following four years at the helm. He leaves to become Chief Executive Officer at a housing association based in Greater Manchester, and recruitment for his successor at NCS Trust is now underway.

Gifford joined the charity in March 2020, just before lockdown. Under his leadership, NCS has become a year-round offer, delivered through a network of over 200 frontline youth sector organisations. Gifford led on this new strategy in 2023/24, resulting in 178,000 experiences delivered to young people – around 48,000 more than had been commissioned.

Anneliese Dodds MP @AnnelieseDodds has been appointed Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office @FCDOGovUK.



She has also been appointed Minister for Women and Equalities in the Department for Education @educationgovuk.



She will attend Cabinet.

Anneliese Dodds confirmed as new Minister for International Development

Anneliese Dodds has been appointed by the new Labour government as Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

She has also been appointed Minister for Women and Equalities in the Department for Education. Labour MP for Oxford East, Dodds was previously Party Chair and Chair of the National Policy Review. Prior to that, she served as the first woman Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer.