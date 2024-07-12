Charity Ballot for TCS London Marathon returns for 2025

The TCS London Marathon Charity Ballot is back for the first time in five years, with 500 places available for charities.

The ballot provides the chance to secure a place in the 2025 edition of the event.

The Charity Ballot is open solely to UK-registered charities that had no places in the 2024 event and also do not hold places in the 2025 event. The 500 places will be allocated through a random ballot. Charities are eligible for one place only.

The ballot opened yesterday (Thursday 11 July) and closes at 16:00 on Thursday 1 August. Charities can apply here and will be notified of the results by Friday 9 August 2024.

The 2025 TCS London Marathon will take place on Sunday 27 April, and will be the 45th edition of the event. There will be special events to celebrate the landmark year.

The Charity Ballot was last offered for the mass 2020 London Marathon, which could not take place due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Charity Ballot did not take place in subsequent years due to the redistribution of places from the cancelled 2020 event.

Hugh Brasher, CEO of London Marathon Events, said:

“Fundraising is at the heart of the TCS London Marathon and we work with more than 2,000 charities every year. We are delighted to provide this opportunity for 500 more charities to be involved in the 2025 event. It will be a very special year as we will be celebrating the 45th edition of the London Marathon, the world’s biggest annual one-day fundraising event.”

The average amount raised through a charity place in the TCS London Marathon is more than £2,600. On the day after the 2024 event, it was announced that the total raised had set a new world record of £67 million.