Londoners encouraged to donate electricals at Sue Ryder stores, plus more partnership news

The partnership between Sue Ryder, Recycle Your Electricals and Curry’s is a three-month trial. More on this and other corporate partnership news below.

Ipswich law firm’s Painting for change initiative raises £18k for college

An Ipswich law firm put sixth form students’ artwork on display to raise £18,000 for a special educational needs learning centre. The ‘Painting for Change’ initiative, created by Ellisons Solicitors, invited more than 60 art students at One Sixth Form College in Ipswich to produce work on the theme of ‘Connections’, with each chosen piece being allocated a dedicated corporate sponsor.

Ellisons donated large canvases and paint to support the students,with the £18,000 raised going towards creating an outdoor learning space for the Supported Learning Department at the college. The work of 18 students was displayed at an exclusive gala exhibition on 25 June in Ipswich Town Hall.

Advertisement

Yorkshire Building Society colleagues raise over £48,000 for FareShare by taking on Yorkshire Three Peaks

FareShare is Yorkshire Building Society’s charity partner until June 2026. Over 240 colleagues took part in a gruelling 10 or 26-mile walk, in torrential rain, wind and some sunshine, to raise the money.

The money will fund Building Skills for the Future programmes in seven of FareShare’s regional centres, including London, Bristol, Merseyside, Milton Keynes, Yorkshire, Edinburgh, and Cardiff. In addition, the partnership will fund an outreach programme offering free, face-to-face sessions and workshops helping participants overcome financial hardship by supporting the building of important skills such as CV writing, job searching and improving financial wellbeing. It is hoped that the two programmes will help 2,500 people improve their employability and help them become more financially resilient.

Queensway Group raises over £15,000 in support of charity partner St Mungo’s

As of May – the first month of their three-year partnership – the team, employees of Point A Hotels’ parent company, Queensway, has raised exactly £16,483 for St Mungo’s, making good progress on a target of £60,000 a year. To raise this sum – and for their first fundraiser – 287 Queensway Group staff worked with St Mungo’s to combat homelessness by aiming to cover over 10,000 miles. Every mile walked, ran, swam, danced, or cycled, has helped secure £1 in donations for St Mungo’s work.

Queensway Group has also volunteered at the charity. This May, five volunteers also gave up three hours to accompany the Outreach Team at St Mungo’s.

Human Appeal and global grocer Aytac unite on food insecurity

Responding to the growing levels of food insecurity across the UK, Human Appeal has partnered with global cash and carry, Aytac, to launch Purple Parcels – United Against Hunger, a campaign that will deliver food parcels to families and individuals in need through to July next year.

Human Appeal and Aytac have curated boxes of 15 nutritionally diverse food items that can be used to create a variety of meals. Available to purchase for £15 directly through the Aytac website, each food parcel will be packaged in a distinctive branded purple box and distributed to those in need through Human Appeal’s partner network of food banks, shelters and community organisations in and around Manchester, Birmingham and London. A further 10% of the proceeds from each grocery order made through the Aytac website with the promotional code ‘Humanappeal10’ for the duration of the partnership will be donated to Human Appeal to fund upcoming programmes.

Partnership enables Londoners to donate unwanted electricals at Sue Ryder stores

Londoners can now donate unwanted electricals held onto in their homes to charity thanks to a partnership between Recycle Your Electricals and Sue Ryder stores. The initiative, led by Recycle Your Electricals in partnership with Sue Ryder, and supported by Curry’s will be a three-month trial in 10 Sue Ryder stores across London. All donations will receive a £5 Currys Cash for Trash voucher.

Donated items will be PAT tested for safety and sold at affordable prices in Sue Ryder stores. The 10 Sue Ryder stores will accept unwanted working household electricals smaller than a microwave, including toasters, kettles, and hairdryers. The shops will accept any electricals including tech, such as TVs, phones and speakers. Full details of the types of items that Sue Ryder stores will accept as donations can be found here. Consumers are encouraged to bag up their unwanted working electrical items and take them to their nearest Sue Ryder store.

Credit: WaterAid

WaterAid and Currensea launch debit card

WaterAid has partnered with Currensea and Mastercard to launch a debit card that helps people save money at home and abroad and donates those savings to help people get clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene.

Users can round up everyday purchases to the nearest 50p or £1, and save bank fees abroad. Travellers save at least 85% in bank fees on every foreign transaction compared to high street banks. People can then choose to donate a percentage of these savings to WaterAid. Users do not need to set up a new bank account; Currensea is a free card acting as a layer in front of people’s current bank account and connected via online banking. All transactions are protected by Mastercard’s chargeback protection.

Sodexo volunteers put in over 500 hours to support SSAFA, the Armed Forces Charity

Earlier this month Sodexo’s Stop Hunger Foundation arranged volunteering opportunities with long-standing charity partner, SSAFA, at seven locations across the UK and Cyprus for Sodexo’s employees and for volunteers from its supply partners and client organisations.

Over National Volunteers Week (3-9 June), around 92 volunteers put in 525 hours support though a volunteering drive organised between SSAFA and Sodexo Stop Hunger. The volunteers helped with gardening, wellbeing workshops, painting, and handing out leaflets, helping around 780 SSAFA members. In addition, around 70 Sodexo employees will be participating in SSAFA’s 13 Bridges Challenge, an annual fundraising event held in London covering the city’s bridges on 29 June, Armed Forces Day.