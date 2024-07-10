Fundraising food & drink: from cakes to coffee

Partnering with food and drink producers can be a great way of raising funds with a donation for every sale. Here is a range of food and drink products all raising funds for UK good causes.

McDonald’s UK celebrates 50th birthday with charity doughnut

To celebrate its 50th birthday in the UK, McDonald’s is launching an extra-special Birthday Cake Donut with 20p from each sale donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities UK, which also marks its 35th birthday this year.

McDonald’s is a founding and forever partner of the Charity, which provides vital support to thousands of families across the UK at each of its 14 locations. The Houses, located next to major hospitals, allow families to be by their child’s bedside in a matter of moments, whilst maintaining a degree of normality during very difficult times. As the Charity’s biggest supporter, McDonald’s has helped more than 60,000 families through its ongoing fundraising initiatives.

Celebrate London Pride this weekend with us and our partners @aktcharity and @officialpeppa! 🌈🎉



Discover our full collection of vibrant rainbow cakes and cupcakes: https://t.co/1A44UjG7JE – perfect for spreading love and joy over the pride weekend 🧁💕 pic.twitter.com/R3QXVFQUuh — Hummingbird Bakery (@hummingbbakery) June 28, 2024

Hummingbird Bakery supports akt during Pride

During Pride Month, Hummingbird Bakery’s special Pride selection boxes of cupcakes saw 10% from sales go to akt.

Boxes included a rainbow frosting cupcake selection box and a Rainbow Peppa Pig cupcake selection box, both selling for £27 each.

Soft drinks support Alcohol Change UK & BillyChip

Bristol-based soft drinks start-up Counter Culture Drinks, has revealed their ‘commercially compassionate’ (CC) share model, which will see them giving away 51% of the business and 5% of total sales to support good causes. The first two organisations to benefit from this shareholder model are UK based, Alcohol Change UK and BillyChip. The goal is to raise at least £1 million for good causes.

In addition, Counter Culture has just collaborated with BillyChip on a new drink in their sparkling light non-alcoholic kombucha range. Named “Chip In” and with 5% of all sales going directly to BillyChip, it will be released this Summer. They are also offering a discount on products to UK registered charities, with 51% reduced rates on Counter Culture kombucha for events and fundraising.

We've just hit the £20,000 mark in funds raised for Rob's charities through sales of Burrow's Blonde!



To boost our fundraising efforts, all profits from Burrow’s Blonde in June will be donated to Rob’s charitable endeavours, in honour of his incredible legacy.#CheersRob pic.twitter.com/BA0VM4yym4 — Black Sheep Brewery (@BlackSheepBeer) June 12, 2024

Beer sales raise £20k for Rob Burrow charities

Black Sheep Brewery in Yorkshire has raised £20,000 through sales of its Burrow’s Blonde beer for Rob Burrow’s charitable endeavours. 10p from every pint or bottle of Burrow’s Blonde Beer sold goes to the Rob Burrow 7 Discretionary Trust and the Rob Burrow Racing Club.

Burrow’s Blonde is light and zesty blonde ale, and sells for £1.99 a bottle on the brewery’s site.

'TRACKER ALE' CHARITY TOTAL ⛑️



We are thrilled to announce that our 'Tracker Ale' charity beer raised £1,068 for Dartmoor Search & Rescue Ashburton.



A huge thanks to all those beer drinkers who raised a toast to this bunch of local heroes by buying a pint of our pale ale 🦸‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5UvbmkaZvV — Bays Brewery (@BaysBrewery) July 9, 2024

Devon beer supports local search and rescue charity

Torbay’s Bay’s Brewery has raised £1,068 for Dartmoor Search & Rescue Ashburton through sales of its Tracker Ale. The brewery launched Tracker Ale in February and has been donating 5% of every pint and bottle sold to the Ashburton division to help fund the replacement of its oldest Land Rover for future missions in Torbay, Dartmoor and East Devon.

The brewery is launching a number of charity beers across the year: its second charity beer ‘Funky Monkey’ came out in April in partnership with Paignton Zoo to celebrate its new baboon enclosure. This month, its third charity brew ‘Chopper Ale’ will take flight, supporting Devon Air Ambulance and from November ‘Jingle Ale’ will see 5% of proceeds supporting Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).

A Coffee for A Coffee initiative raises funds for local causes

TOAST’s Coffee for a Coffee project is an initiative where they donate a cup of coffee to those in need, for every coffee they sell. So when someone purchases a coffee, latte or cappuccino in any TOAST branch, they donate a cup to a charity, organisation or not-for-profit in the local community.

TOAST has branches in branches in Braintree, Chelmsford, Sudbury, Witham and Colchester, and donations have gone to good causes including the North Colchester Members Shed, Sanctuary Supported Living, the Witham Hub, and the Salvation Army.