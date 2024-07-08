TheGivingMachine announces upcoming closure of Shop&Give & DonateNow platforms

Fundraising platform TheGivingMachine has announced that it will be closing its Shop&Give and DonateNow platforms this September, but will partner with Give as you Live to enable supporters to continue giving for free whilst shopping.

It will facilitate this by transferring supporters’ memberships to Give as you Live Online where permitted to do so. It has sent out an email explaining the upcoming changes and asking for permission to move supporters’ accounts to Give as you Live.

The closure of Shop&Give and DonateNow platforms has been driven by the need to upgrade the “machine” which runs these two platforms. TheGivingMachine says that Shop&Give and DonateNow carry high operational costs and that it is not eligible for any grants or funding to help provide the investment needed.

Advertisement

TheGivingMachine’s GivingLottery platform and lottery partnerships are unaffected by this change.

Supporters and charities will be able to transfer their shopping and direct donation fundraising to Give as you Live Online, the online shopping facility operated by Give as you Live Ltd, and will find details of how to begin this process on TheGivingMachine’s website.

TheGivingMachine and Give as you Live Ltd already have a long-standing relationship.

Richard Morris, CEO, TheGivingMachine said:

“We’re so grateful our Shop&Give technology was used by so many amazing people to generate over £2.25m in donations and we are very sad to say farewell after 18 years. A rebuild wouldn’t be a good use of resources when Give ss you Live Online has a great platform, similar values and great people. We’re delighted that Annabelle and her colleagues partnered with us to ensure our shopping community are well looked after and we could concentrate on growing our successful GivingLottery alongside new services”

Annabelle Risdon, Director, Give as you Live Ltd said:

“We’re incredibly proud to have been entrusted with the continuation of fundraising via our Give as you Live Online platform for TheGivingMachine’s valued Shop&Give users and partner charities. The impact of donations from online shopping can be the difference that keeps the lights on for many charities, and it is vital that fundraisers continue to have an easy, accessible way to support causes amidst the current financial climate. The vision and mission of TheGivingMachine aligns perfectly with that of Give as you Live, hence it was a no-brainer that we work with Richard and his team to provide ongoing support to our fundraising community.”

TheGivingMachine started as a not-for-profit social enterprise using affiliate marketing as a way of allowing supporters to give for free to the causes that matter to them. A registered charity, it has to-date given away over £2.25million in donations, supporting over 10,000 UK-based causes.