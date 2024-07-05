Enthuse - Donor Pulse Summer Report is here. Get the report (on a blue button).

Participatory grantmaking sees fund award more than £240k to local services for 2024

Melanie May | 5 July 2024 | News

Funding recipient Action Youth Boxing Intervention

A fund that uses participatory grantmaking to allocate funding to small charities and social enterprises in London’s borough of Camden has awarded grants for 2024 totalling more than £240,000. 

Camden Giving’s Equalities Fund was set up in 2020 to support local community services. This year, the charity received applications totalling £240,000. As with previous rounds of funding, it recruited local Camden residents to join its funding panel and decide where the money should be allocated, awarding two-year grants of £30,000 each. Fund money has been donated by foundations, businesses, wealthy individuals and local government.   

Camden Giving believes the diverse life experiences of people who live in the areas that funds aim to support are invaluable in determining how the money can best help locally. As such, it prioritises shifting power to a varied range of voices, appointing individuals from minority groups, including different ethnicities, people on low incomes, people with disabilities and those with experience of the criminal conviction system – typically those people who are usually excluded from decision-making. Panellists receive training and support in their role, including how to be anti-racist grantmakers, from Camden Giving. 

One participant, Nafisa, when asked about her experience as a decision maker, commented:

“Oh, it’s fantastic! It’s the first time I have done it and I have loved it. I have met good people and I have learned a lot about what is going on in my community, and now I can direct people to what services are available in the community, which I didn’t know before. So, I have gained knowledge from participating on the panel.”

Funding recipient Creators House

The participatory grantmaking panel of Camden residents awarded the Equalities Fund to:  

Natasha Friend, Director at Camden Giving, commented:

“Camden Giving has worked with local people over the last seven years to shape how we award funding to vital services that would otherwise struggle to survive without our funding.  We actively bring together people from different backgrounds to create communities that can thrive in Camden.

 

“These grants are a response to what local people in this borough want to see from civil society and support vital services to thrive. Camden Giving is only able to do this because of a group of people who have spent their evenings plotting for a better future, they’ve given their time and their hearts to this work and everyone in Camden owes them a great debt alongside our many partners supporting our work.”

There will be a celebration event in central London on the evening of 17 July for panellists/grantees and donors. Projects and achievements will be acknowledged and showcased as examples for both the future in Camden and to encourage other boroughs to consider this form of participatory grantmaking.  

