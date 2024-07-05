Citizens Advice wins Fundraising Charity of the Year at National Fundraising Awards

The first in-person National Fundraising Awards since before the pandemic took place this week, with Citizens Advice awarded Fundraising Charity of the Year, and Islamic Relief UK winning Fundraising Campaign of the Year.

The National Fundraising Awards, organised by the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, celebrate the best of fundraising, recognising campaigns, charities, individuals, suppliers, and partnerships. This year, there were 13 awards in total.

Advertisement

The winners

Fundraising Campaign of the Year – Islamic Relief UK

Newcomer of the Year – Anna Houghton, Mary’s Meals

Best Supplier to the Fundraising Sector of the Year – Open, a creative and strategic agency

Volunteer Fundraiser of the Year – Manny Kang for Dementia UK

Best Supporter Experience of the Year – two winners – CAMFED International and Dogs Trust

Legacy Campaign of the Year – RSPCA

Charity-Business Relationship of the Year – Ambitious about Autism and Marsh McLennan

Young Fundraiser of the Year (aged 15 or under) – Libby Atkins

Fundraising Event of the Year – Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospital Charity’s Dragon Boat Race

Individual Giving Campaign of the Year – RNLI

Fundraiser of the Year – Charlotte di Corpo, Capital Theatres

Fundraising Charity of the Year – Citizens Advice

Outstanding Contribution to Fundraising – Bruce Tait

More on Fundraising Charity of the Year, Fundraising Campaign of the Year, & Outstanding Contribution

The penultimate Award of the evening goes to Citizens Advice for the Fundraising Charity of the Year!



This Award is for the considerable fundraising success and profound difference achieved through teamwork.



Congratulations Citizens Advice! 🏆

#NationalFundraisingAwards pic.twitter.com/J7QYzSy75c — Chartered Institute of Fundraising (@CIOFtweets) July 3, 2024

Citizen’s Advice: Since the start of the cost-of-living crisis Citizens Advice has secured £23.5 million in additional income from corporates, trusts and foundations and individual givers. The additional funding secured has supported the Citizens Advice network of 243 offices and helped an additional 400,000 clients. This has all been achieved by a small and dedicated team of just five people.

Our first Award winner of the evening goes to Islamic Relief UK’s Türkiye Syria Emergency Appeal for Fundraising Campaign of the Year!



Congratulations Islamic Relief UK! 🏆

#NationalFundraisingAwards pic.twitter.com/rTKcCFVd29 — Chartered Institute of Fundraising (@CIOFtweets) July 3, 2024

Islamic Relief: The charity’s winning campaign was its Türkiye Syria Emergency Appeal, launched in February 2023 and its most successful fundraising appeal to date, securing just under £10 million in donations in response to the Türkiye Syria Earthquake. The campaign engaged online and offline donors to secure funds to deliver immediate and long-term relief to the over 15 million people affected by the earthquake. The emergency appeal was launched within 12 hours of the earthquake taking place and received donations from communities across the UK.

The Outstanding Contribution to Fundraising Award goes to Bruce Tait!



Across 35 years in the fundraising profession, Bruce has been a leading figure in developing and championing best practice and ethics in fundraising.



Congratulations Bruce! 🏆

#NationalFundraisingAwards pic.twitter.com/9s8bqYLPhC — Chartered Institute of Fundraising (@CIOFtweets) July 3, 2024

Bruce Tait: Across his 35 years in the fundraising profession, Bruce Tait has been a leading figure in developing and championing best practice and ethics in fundraising across the UK. Tait and his supporting committee were instrumental in the creation of the positive regulatory environment for charities fundraising in Scotland. He has also twice been voted Scottish Fundraiser of the Year, set up Scotland’s leading fundraising consultancy and supports dozens of charities through his volunteering and pro-bono work. He has served on numerous working groups and panels, and as Chair of the Chartered Institute of Fundraising Scotland. He also led the volunteer committee that enabled the Chartered Institute to open an office in Scotland and appoint its first Scotland Manager.

Read more on all of the award winners here.

The winning fundraisers, charities and organisations were announced at the ceremony on 3 July, which took place at the QEII Centre, London during Fundraising Convention, and was hosted by comedian Paul Sinha.

Katie Docherty, Chair of the judging panel and Chief Executive Officer of the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, said:

“The judging panel was blown away by the outstanding quality of entrants and everyone who was shortlisted and our brilliant winners, should be extremely proud of the incredibly high standard that has been set. “The Awards provide a platform to share best practice, showcase hard work, to learn from each other, and most of all to inspire. All our winners are truly inspiring, and show others that a career in fundraising, is a lifetime of impact. A huge congratulations to all the winners and thank you for all your hard work and commitment to the fundraising sector.”