CIOF launches EDI Champions Mentoring Programme

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Committee launched an EDI Champions Mentoring Programme at Fundraising Convention yesterday (3 July).

The CIOF says that the programme will work to ‘accelerate understandings of EDI concepts and application, improve collaboration and innovation, enhance EDI confidence and knowledge, and establish a culture of EDI accountability within volunteer groups, among other things’.

The programme’s first intake will focus on five volunteer groups: Scotland, London & South East, West Midlands, Insight Special Interest Group (SIG) and Legacy SIG, with the intention being to widen the programme out over time.

Advertisement

Monwara Ali, chair of the EDI Committee, said:

“I am absolutely delighted that our EDI Champions Mentoring Programme has launched. Everyone involved is fully committed to accountability, ownership and best practice when it comes to EDI and I am very much looking forward to working with our first intake of volunteer groups, and eventually all the EDI Champions, to ensure EDI becomes an integrated part of everyday work going forwards. “Each of the initial five volunteer group mentees will have their own mentor who will work with them, utilising a combination of skills-based activities, and directive sessions with suggestions and examples of EDI approaches that have led to successful outcomes via non-judgmental support. “We hope that this programme of support will enable mentees to become more pro-active and confident in taking action around EDI, as well as helping to maximise their own personal strengths, and accelerate their EDI development.”

Mentors will look at purpose, allowing each individual mentee to ask questions and structure what they should focus on and prioritise throughout the rest of the programme.

In more detail

The five EDI Champions are:

Monwara Ali – Scotland

Pennylope Kapere – London & SE

Giada Ciccozzi – West Midlands

Graham Drew – Insight SIG

Matt Parkes – Legacy SIG

The first half of the programme will be 1-2-1 sessions between each mentor and mentee – after which a further five EDI champions from across the wider CIOF volunteer network will be invited to join as additional mentees – allowing a wider pool of EDI champions to benefit from collaboration with their peers, take learnings and guidance to their volunteer groups and also benefit from the support, knowledge and experience of the mentors.