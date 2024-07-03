Fundraising supplier news – UK & Irish digital data, product enhancements, & an award win

Three snippets of fundraising-related supplier news, including new functionality from Blackbaud for Raiser’s Edge NXT users.

Blackbaud announces raft of free enhancements for Raiser’s Edge NXT users

Blackbaud has recently announced enhancements for its flagship fundraising product Blackbaud Raiser’s Edge NXT.

The new features will be available to all users at no extra cost, and include new fundraising AI, a streamlined Raiser’s Edge NXT user experience, personalised productivity dashboard, and improved donation forms.

In addition, new capabilities are being rolled out for Blackbaud Grantmaking, including a new applicant-centric portal. This portal allows grant applicants to view and edit applications across funders that use Blackbaud Grantmaking. The submission process has been streamlined with features that enhance communication, enabling both grantmakers and applicants to save time. In addition, new AI features allow users to translate application forms to over 25 languages, including French, Spanish, and Welsh.

Charities using Blackbaud software include Martletts, the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, and the BFI.

This week, Blackbaud is a sponsor of the Chartered Institute of Fundraising’s (CIOF) annual convention, and will lead a workshop entitled “Maximising Your Fundraising with Technology: Why Creating a Failure-Friendly Culture is Key to Innovation”. It will also be sharing a new eBook, “The Importance of Charity Fundraising Technology.”

Dan Keyworth, Vice President and Managing Director, Customer Success, Blackbaud commented:

“We are excited to interface with customers and those interested in learning more about Blackbaud solutions at the CIOF convention this week. With our recent advancements to Raiser’s Edge NXT, Blackbaud Grantmaking, and other technological innovations, charities and universities across the UK and around the world can implement the best solutions to meet their goals. We’re committed to helping these organisations improve their fundraising and engagement, and increase efficiency, so that they can remain focused on their mission.”

M+R Benchmarks and Rally release 2024 UK/Ireland Benchmarks expansion pack

A companion report to the global study on nonprofits’ digital programmes, the 2024 UK/Ireland Benchmarks expansion pack (in the form of a data-based game experience) compares results from the UK and Irish participants to reveal the trends, differences, and averages of those in the UK and Ireland.

Insights into what UK and Ireland nonprofits experienced in 2023 include:

Online revenue for the average nonprofit in the UK and Ireland was unchanged from 2022. Outside the UK and Ireland, average revenue declined by 2%.

Revenue from cash giving fell by 6%, while revenue from regular giving rose by 6%. Regular giving accounted for 44% of all online revenue in 2023, up from 42% the previous year.

Overall email message volume grew by 11% for UK and Ireland nonprofits, to an average of 26 messages per subscriber. For nonprofits in the Other Countries segment, the average volume was double this figure, at 52 email messages per subscriber per year.

Mobile audience sizes lag behind email list sizes — UK and Ireland nonprofits had only 79 mobile subscribers for every 1,000 email subscribers.However, mobile audiences increased by 4% in 2023.

The average gift made on mobile devices was £44 (€51); for desktop users, it was £84 (€97).

For every 1,000 email addresses, UK and Ireland nonprofits had an average of 969 Facebook fans, 379 Twitter/X followers, 579 Instagram followers, and 39 TikTok followers.

Nonprofit digital ads spend increased by 23% for UK and Ireland nonprofits in 2023, with average spending of £0.17 (€0.20) in digital ads for every £1 of online revenue.

Big Give wins Wealth for Good Award

Big Give has won the award for the UK’s best programme in the charitable sector as part of the Wealth for Good Awards 2024, organised by WealthBriefing.

This is the first time Big Give has participated in the WealthBriefing Awards and it won in the category covering: Not-For-Profit, Foundations & Trusts – Initiative or Program (UK).

The annual awards recognise the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams and individuals spanning charities and corporates. The awards are designed to showcase outstanding organisations, grouped by specialism and geography.

Big Give has raised over £292mn for charities since being founded in 2008, and aims to reach £1bn by 2030.

To achieve this, Big Give run various match funding campaigns throughout the year, including the UK’s biggest match funded campaign, The Christmas Challenge, which raised £33mn for 1,077 charities in 2023. It also partners with sector experts on other themed campaigns, such as its Green Match Fund for environmental charities run in partnership with Environmental Funders Network and its Arts for Impact campaign with New Philanthropy for Arts and Culture.

Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media’s CEO, and publisher of WealthBriefing, said:

“Every winning entrant has been subjected to a rigorous and independent judging process and should be rightly proud of the success they have achieved this year. “This year we have seen a marked increase in entrants and interest in all our global awards programmes and the WealthBriefing Wealth for Good Awards is no exception. These awards give organisations and individuals the opportunity to clarify their strategic thinking, have it independently validated, be recognised internally and externally and to celebrate in style with their peers.”