Katriona Carmichael becomes Scottish Charity Regulator CEO

Katriona Carmichael officially started her role as Chief Executive at OSCR on Monday 1 July, taking over from Maureen Mallon who has retired, and following a transitional handover period.

Previous CEO Maureen Mallon announced her retirement from the role earlier this year. She had been with OSCR since January 2019 when she was recruited on an interim basis, taking up the permanent role that October. Mallon joined the Scottish Government in 2005, working as an HM Inspector of Education with a focus on Community Learning and Development, Local Authorities and the Third Sector. She was also an Assistant Director in Education Scotland for a number of years, and before joining Scottish Government, was the Head of Development and Deputy CEO at YouthLink Scotland for over ten years.

OSCR’s new CEO, Carmichael joins OSCR from the Environment & Forestry Directorate of the Scottish Government, where she was the Deputy Director for Circular Economy. The OSCR said that she “brings with her significant experience in leadership roles and a clear understanding of the positive impact of regulation done well.”

Carmichael said:

“I am delighted to be taking on the role of CEO at OSCR and would like to wish Maureen well in her retirement. I am looking forward to working with the Board and OSCR staff to lead the organisation through the next exciting phase, including the delivery of the measures set out in the Charities Act 2023 and the commitment in our Corporate Strategy to build trust and confidence in Scottish charities.”