2025 GSK Impact Awards & new GSK Community Health programme open for applications

Melanie May

Melanie May | 2 July 2024 | News

A woman with grey hair stretches over a purple exercise mat. By Kampus Productions on Pexels/

The 2025 GSK IMPACT Awards & the new GSK Community Health programme is now open for applications, offering core funding and free training for health charities.

The GSK IMPACT Awards are for charities with total annual income between £150,000 and £3 million. They are funded by GSK and provide core funding and free training for charities working to improve people’s health and wellbeing.

Up to 15 awards will be made, ranging from £4,000 to £50,000, along with free training and development valued at a further £13,500. Organisations will also receive help with press and publicity, be given a set of promotional materials and receive pro bono offers from GSK. There is a closing date for applications for this of Friday 30 August. 

Getting Started with TikTok: An Introduction to Fundraising & Supporter Engagement

New funding programme for small charities

The new GSK Community Health programme is open to small charities tackling health inequalities with total annual income between £20,000 and £150,000.  They must be at least a year old, located and working in the UK with a total annual income between £20,000 and £150,000.

Under this programme, up to 15 charities will receive up to £10,000 in unrestricted funding. Charities that are offered funding will be invited to attend an online leadership programme. Up to 15 places are available, valued at £3,500 a place. The programme will be delivered by The King’s Fund and provide participants with the opportunity to develop their capability and confidence to lead both operationally and strategically. The GSK Community Health Programme has an earlier deadline of Monday 12 August.

GSK and The King’s Fund is also encouraging organisations to apply that are led by and support people from under-represented backgrounds, people from ethnic minority communities, people with disabilities and people from the LGBTQ+ community.

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

