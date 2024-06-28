Small Charity Week: a round up of resources & support

As Small Charity Week draws to a close for another year, here’s a round up of some of the resources and support released across the week.

Useful resources for small charities highlighted or released during Small Charity Week

First, of course, do check out the Small Charity Week site for resources and support.

In addition:

Free resources from CharityComms including How small charities can benefit from using gaming fundraising like Twitch and Finding our voice: how a small charity found the confidence to call for change.

Here’s some advice from the Cranfield Trust on developing and reviewing strategy

NCVO has highlighted numerous resources on its site, such as help on collaboration, and on developing strategy and assessing impact, and digital and tech guidance.

There is also some free data insights help from Pro Bono Economics.

And a beginner’s guide to using TikTok from Media Trust.

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising has also shared new resources for small charities and small fundraising teams, which are held in their small charity hub. These include resources on ways small charities can tap into wider conversations on growing giving, on Charity of the Year partnerships, on fundraising essentials, and more.

Grants / funding support

This morning at 10am Charity Excellence is holding a webinar on using its AI Grant Finder toolkit – and it also has a new AI toolkit.

Also available:

In other news, the Big Give Christmas Challenge opened for applications.

Membership offer

Free NCVO membership for small charities with an annual turnover of £50,000 or less before the end of June. Use the discount code NCVOSCW50 here.

Useful stats

A snapshot of findings were shared from this year’s Charity Digital Skills report on how small charities are using AI. More here.

NCVO released data on small charities, revealing that almost half of Brits think government should do more to support small charities, with a quarter relying on them once a week.

Survey request

People working or volunteering at a small charity or other small voluntary organisation are invited to complete the #PowerOfSmall survey (here) by 17 July and have their say on the future of support for small organisations. aims to complement wider research being carried out by Fair Collective and small charity partners as part of the Power of Small project, and the data will be used to compile a set of recommendations to NCVO, project partners and the wider small charity support network.