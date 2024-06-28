Changemaker nominations open for Charity Hall of Fame

Charity Hall of Fame has opened nominations for its inaugural class of changemakers who will be inducted into the Hall in 2025.

Drawing inspiration from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Charity Hall celebrates exceptional community changemakers in the UK, with a mission to collect and share the stories of individuals who have transformed communities for the better, to inspire for future generations.

Currently UK only, the hope is to eventually recognise changemakers from around the globe. Charity Hall of Fame is seeking individuals past and present who have demonstrated significant positive social impact across various categories, including Community Impact, Social Pioneers, Justice & Equality and Philanthropy, with special recognition for the contributions of Young Changemakers.

Nominees must be based in the UK and can be recognised for their impact at a local, regional, national, or international level.

Nominations can be made by filling out the Nomination Form on the Charity Hall of Fame site by the closing date of midnight on Friday 20 September 2024.

Charity Hall Founder Jamie Ward-Smith said:

“We are so excited to open our doors for the first time, inviting communities across the UK to nominate their outstanding changemakers for induction into our inaugural Class of 2025. We are especially excited to be launching our call for nominations in Small Charities Week, as we know there are many amazing individuals that have had a significant community impact at a local level. We can’t wait to read about their incredible stories!”