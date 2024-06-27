Fifth annual Pennies Awards open for nominations

The awards are open to any individual or organisation that has worked with or partnered with Pennies, and are to ‘highlight those who have gone above and beyond to make micro-donations matter’.

There are five categories, and multiple categories can be entered:

Merchant Impact Award: Recognising a merchant partner that has enabled significant growth in micro-donations as a result of specific actions, driving increased consumer donations in their business and unlocking increased measurable impact for their charity partners.

Innovation in Technology Award: Recognising a technology partner who has led significant technology innovation in their partnership with Pennies, to enable the unlocking of more donation opportunities and creation of greater charitable impact.

Partnership Breakthrough Award: Recognising any partner who has helped to rapidly accelerate growth in the micro-donation movement over the past 12 months.

Unsung Hero Award: Recognising an individual or team in the broader Pennies family who has gone above and beyond to accelerate or support the Pennies micro-donation movement. Nominations are not accepted for this award. The winner is drawn from outstanding applications to the first three awards.

Outstanding Achievement Award: Recognising an organisation which has made an outstanding contribution to Pennies and the micro-donation movement resulting in significant positive outcomes.

The entry deadline is Friday 30 August.