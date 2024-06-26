New funding to address inequalities in road safety, & more grant news
Funding news, from advance notice of the Road Safety Trust’s 2024 grant programme, to local opportunities across the UK.
The Road Safety Trust announces funding to address inequalities in road safety
The Road Safety Trust has announced that its main grant theme for 2024 is Inequalities in Road Safety.
The aim of this grant programme is to bring to light areas of inequality and investigate ways they can be addressed to save lives and prevent injury on UK roads.
The round will open on 26 September and close on 1 November. It will be for both small grants (£10k to £50k) and large grants (£50k to £300k).
The Trust will invite applications in one or more of the following areas:
- The impact of social determinants such as income and health and other demographic factors on local communities and their exposure to risk related to:
- Illegal, dangerous and anti-social use of the roads, the effectiveness of current counter-measures and potential new methods for reduction
- Rural areas and different age groups within such communities
- Access to, and use of, technologies that make vehicles and roads safer
- What are the road safety issues for children with SEN and/or disabilities; and what are the issues for their carers?
- How to improve the availability, quality and strategic use of demographic evidence and information, alongside other safety related evidence and information to support practitioners and policy makers in respect of road safety
A supporting webinar and 15-minute one-to-one sessions will be available to potential applicants closer to when the round opens with details announced in due course.
Westway Trust announces launch of Transformation Grants Programme in North Kensington
Westway Trust, a community-based charity in North Kensington, London, is embarking on a programme of transformational grants, addressing pressing issues around social justice in North Kensington.
The grants will prioritise programmes that seek fairness, equity, inclusion and self-determination for communities in North Kensington.
With grants of up to £70,000, the Transformation Grants programme will be delivered over a period of three-four years. Westway Trust has committed £450,000 over four years to build on this first tranche of funding, and in addition to financial support, successful applicants will receive capacity-building activities, workshops, and one-on-one support to ensure the sustainability and impact of their projects.
Key dates and application process:
- Expressions of Interest: 17 June, 2024 – 17 July 2024
- Grant Application & Workshop Period: 29 July, 2024 – 26 August 2024
- Notification of Decisions: 4 September 2024
Eligible applicants include community groups, social enterprises, and charitable organisations with a track record of delivering programmes of social change at a similar scale. The application process is designed to be accessible and straightforward, with detailed guidelines available on the Westway Trust website.
Voltalia launches fund to support Horsmonden community
Voltalia has launched a community benefit fund to support local community projects within a 5km radius of its Bockingfold Solar Farm, near Claygate in Kent.
Voltalia is inviting groups to apply to the Bockingfold Solar Farm Community Benefit Fund via BizGive, for grants of up to £5,000 per project, that enhance the natural and social environment of the local area.
The closing date for applications is 19 November 2024, with decisions made from December 2024 to January 2025. More information and to apply here.
Over 100 projects receive funding to connect people with nature and engage more in outdoor community activities
Over 100 grants worth over £560,000 are being awarded to community groups across the UK by environmental charity Hubbub and funded by Starbucks.
The grants have been allocated to community groups and projects that aim to increase local access to green space, upskill communities, bring people together in nature and / or build climate resilience.
Winning projects include:
- The development of a Live Theatre Community Garden in Newcastle to extend the work of the theatre into an outdoor space
- The creation of a kitchen garden and sensory area at a Flexible Childcare Hub in Fintry, Dundee, creating opportunities to involve the local community in growing fresh produce
- A green space at DrMz, a youth drop-in centre in Carmarthen, for young people to take part in food growing and build their sense of community and responsibility
- The development of a tactile community garden to enable blind and partially sighted people to enjoy a green space in an accessible way in Wolverhampton
- The installation of heating and lighting to provide year-round access to a new walled garden pavilion in Birkenhead, creating a safe outdoor space for local communities including women and girls, children’s groups and refugees and asylum seekers
A map has been created to show all of the winning projects and locations with many providing volunteering opportunities to local residents. Local Starbucks stores will also be providing volunteers and used coffee grounds for growing and composting.
The fund originally set out to support 50 projects with grants totalling £300k but the number of strong applications received resulted in Starbucks almost doubling the funding to support 100 projects.
