New funding to address inequalities in road safety, & more grant news

Funding news, from advance notice of the Road Safety Trust’s 2024 grant programme, to local opportunities across the UK.

The Road Safety Trust announces funding to address inequalities in road safety

The Road Safety Trust has announced that its main grant theme for 2024 is Inequalities in Road Safety.

The aim of this grant programme is to bring to light areas of inequality and investigate ways they can be addressed to save lives and prevent injury on UK roads.

Advertisement

The round will open on 26 September and close on 1 November. It will be for both small grants (£10k to £50k) and large grants (£50k to £300k).

The Trust will invite applications in one or more of the following areas:

The impact of social determinants such as income and health and other demographic factors on local communities and their exposure to risk related to:

Illegal, dangerous and anti-social use of the roads, the effectiveness of current counter-measures and potential new methods for reduction Rural areas and different age groups within such communities Access to, and use of, technologies that make vehicles and roads safer

What are the road safety issues for children with SEN and/or disabilities; and what are the issues for their carers?

How to improve the availability, quality and strategic use of demographic evidence and information, alongside other safety related evidence and information to support practitioners and policy makers in respect of road safety

A supporting webinar and 15-minute one-to-one sessions will be available to potential applicants closer to when the round opens with details announced in due course.

Westway Trust announces launch of Transformation Grants Programme in North Kensington

Westway Trust, a community-based charity in North Kensington, London, is embarking on a programme of transformational grants, addressing pressing issues around social justice in North Kensington.

The grants will prioritise programmes that seek fairness, equity, inclusion and self-determination for communities in North Kensington.

With grants of up to £70,000, the Transformation Grants programme will be delivered over a period of three-four years. Westway Trust has committed £450,000 over four years to build on this first tranche of funding, and in addition to financial support, successful applicants will receive capacity-building activities, workshops, and one-on-one support to ensure the sustainability and impact of their projects.

Key dates and application process:

Expressions of Interest: 17 June, 2024 – 17 July 2024

Grant Application & Workshop Period: 29 July, 2024 – 26 August 2024

Notification of Decisions: 4 September 2024

Eligible applicants include community groups, social enterprises, and charitable organisations with a track record of delivering programmes of social change at a similar scale. The application process is designed to be accessible and straightforward, with detailed guidelines available on the Westway Trust website.

Voltalia launches fund to support Horsmonden community

Voltalia has launched a community benefit fund to support local community projects within a 5km radius of its Bockingfold Solar Farm, near Claygate in Kent.

Voltalia is inviting groups to apply to the Bockingfold Solar Farm Community Benefit Fund via BizGive, for grants of up to £5,000 per project, that enhance the natural and social environment of the local area.

The closing date for applications is 19 November 2024, with decisions made from December 2024 to January 2025. More information and to apply here.

Over 100 projects receive funding to connect people with nature and engage more in outdoor community activities

Over 100 grants worth over £560,000 are being awarded to community groups across the UK by environmental charity Hubbub and funded by Starbucks.

The grants have been allocated to community groups and projects that aim to increase local access to green space, upskill communities, bring people together in nature and / or build climate resilience.

Winning projects include:

The development of a Live Theatre Community Garden in Newcastle to extend the work of the theatre into an outdoor space

The creation of a kitchen garden and sensory area at a Flexible Childcare Hub in Fintry, Dundee, creating opportunities to involve the local community in growing fresh produce

A green space at DrMz, a youth drop-in centre in Carmarthen, for young people to take part in food growing and build their sense of community and responsibility

The development of a tactile community garden to enable blind and partially sighted people to enjoy a green space in an accessible way in Wolverhampton

The installation of heating and lighting to provide year-round access to a new walled garden pavilion in Birkenhead, creating a safe outdoor space for local communities including women and girls, children’s groups and refugees and asylum seekers

A map has been created to show all of the winning projects and locations with many providing volunteering opportunities to local residents. Local Starbucks stores will also be providing volunteers and used coffee grounds for growing and composting.

The fund originally set out to support 50 projects with grants totalling £300k but the number of strong applications received resulted in Starbucks almost doubling the funding to support 100 projects.

Plus a quick fire round of grant news in tweets…

Heart of Bucks are extremely proud to have supported around 75% of small charities in Buckinghamshire.



To find out how your small charity could receive funding from Heart of Bucks, please visit: https://t.co/N4SARcKtg8#SmallCharityWeek pic.twitter.com/PQMw8EIT3M — Heart of Bucks (@HeartofBucks) June 25, 2024

IN THE NEWS! ActewAGL has opened the 2024 Community Grants program to support impactful organisations in the region. The Community Grants program delivers grant funding to local community groups, local not-for-profit and charity organisations.



Learn more https://t.co/VZHyKInMPG pic.twitter.com/CKaWcG2SzA — ActewAGL (@ActewAGL) June 24, 2024

If you're a UK charity looking for funding, have you thought about applying to us? https://t.co/VA5MOO2Mwk #flexiblefunder #funding pic.twitter.com/IaeqhqbCTu — Garfield Weston Foundation (@WestonFdn) June 24, 2024

📣MSE Charity Funding



Applications must be aligned with MSE Charity's vision of funding activities which make a lasting impact on the way people think, behave and manage their money. Project grants of up to £10,000 will be available.https://t.co/iounK2YSgc#Funding #Grants pic.twitter.com/iP34tdplAz — Third Sector Leaders Kirklees (@tslkirklees) June 25, 2024

#Grants of up to £6,000 are available to charities to improve the welfare & education of children and adults in communities throughout the UK, such as reducing poverty & homelessness, improving access to education & enhancing the well-being of the elderly. https://t.co/6DeOEmhxwi pic.twitter.com/fhv2XfnX5p — Grants Online (@GrantsOnline) June 20, 2024

With up to a 50% grant matching the loan value, dozens of charities and social enterprises have already received funding from the Social Investment Business Cost of Living Fund.



⏰ Applications close on 3 July – don't miss out!



Visit https://t.co/yBfKSZvFzd for more details. pic.twitter.com/I8KZdCN04m — Social Investment Business (@TheSocialInvest) June 25, 2024

💰 FUNDING OPPORTUNITY: Warbuton's community grants



Up to £400 is available to support charitable organisations towards broader activities which improve Health, Place or Skills for families in their community



⏳ The deadline is MONDAY 5TH AUGUST



🔗 https://t.co/lsD9vupL2R — Funding i (@FundingiUKIre) June 20, 2024

Application window closing soon!



If you're looking for funding to support your local charity or community group, you can apply to our Charitable Foundation for a grant of up to £5,000.



Apply here: https://t.co/FGXm0kuwir. pic.twitter.com/lKieYUET7w — Leek Building Society (@LeekBuildSoc) June 25, 2024

FUNDING: The Henry Smith Charity – Grants between £20,000 and £70,000 per year for up to 3 years are available to charitable organisations that help people in times of crisis, particularly when other sources of support have failed.



👉 Find out more here: https://t.co/PGQC4AeHvP — Oxfordshire CF (@OxfordshireCF) June 21, 2024