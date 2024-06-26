Cyndi Lauper & WaterAid partner on Disco Loo for Glastonbury Festival Credit: WaterAid/ Lucy Le Brocq

Artist and activist Cyndi Lauper and WaterAid have partnered to bring an exclusive Disco Loo to Glastonbury Festival to raise awareness of the 1 in 5 people who don’t have a decent toilet.

The composting Disco Loo is located near the Pyramid Stage where Lauper will be performing, and will see VIP guests walk inside a giant disco ball to shiny mirrored walls, disco balls, coloured spotlights and neon wall art.

Advertisement

Cyndi Lauper commented:

“I’m proud to partner with WaterAid at Glastonbury Festival to highlight that toilets shouldn’t be a luxury. Girls and women must have their fundamental rights, which is why I’m helping WaterAid spread the message that clean water and good sanitation will help everyone live the life they deserve.”

Jennie York, Executive Director of Communications and Fundraising at WaterAid, added:

“We’re so grateful to Cyndi for helping create this fabulous Disco Loo excloosive to Glastonbury Festival! It is doing a fantastic job of helping raise awareness that the humble loo shouldn’t be a luxury; it really can change lives. “Our volunteers are helping keep toilets clean on site, but our mission doesn’t stop until everyone everywhere around the world has a clean and safe space place to go. Ahead of the General Election next week, WaterAid is inviting people to Vote Water and call on the next UK Government to prioritise water, sanitation and hygiene in the foreign aid budget.”

Credit: WaterAid / Lucy Le Brocq

WaterAid has been a charity partner of Glastonbury since 1994. Two big developments since WaterAid’s first appearance at Worthy Farm have been the launch of its water refill points in 2014 and the creation of its Loo Crew cleaning teams.

This year – its 30th – there will be more than 700 WaterAid volunteers at the festival, keeping toilet spaces and hygiene points clean, maintaining the water points and kiosks, and supporting the clean up after the event. The volunteer team has grown from 245 in the last nine years.

Glastonbury Festival has donated over £5 million to WaterAid for supporting the water and sanitation services at Worthy Farm since the partnership began.

Gemma Day, WaterAid’s Global and UK Communications Director, said:

“We’re immensely grateful to Glastonbury Festival for enabling us to be part of this legendary event for the last 30 years. Whether locating a water kiosk for a drink or waiting to use a toilet, the festival provides a chance for people to appreciate the importance of clean water and good sanitation, and to understand what it might be like for the millions of people who don’t have access to these basics. That’s why this partnership is so special. “We’re extremely proud of everything we have achieved so far together. With the help of our amazing volunteers, we ensure everyone at Worthy Farm can access drinking water and clean toilets, and get the opportunity to support our campaigns putting the water crisis at the top of the world leader’s agenda. Furthermore, the generous donations from Glastonbury Festival supports life-changing work around the world to make clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene a reality for everyone.”