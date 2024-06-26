[ad] Blackbaud. Buyer's guide. Finding your mission's perfect fundraising CRM just got easier. Get the guide.

Co-op Local Community Fund applications close next month

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 26 June 2024 | News

Are you looking for funding, asks Co-op Community Fund? Photo of a taekwondo lesson for children.

The Co-op Local Community Fund is still open for applications. It is looking for “some amazing new causes to support”.

Since 2016, the fund has supported nearly 40,000 local causes. Its next funding round starts in October 2024, when it will donate a total of £5 million to communities across the UK.

“This means there’ll be £6,000 to share between three local causes in each community“, explains Kevin Duffy, Local Community Fund Advisor.

The fund is open to projects that support “people or our planet” in the following ways.

People

The fund is looking for projects that enable people to play a part in their community’s future by:

Planet

It is also looking for projects that help to protect our planet by:

Across both themes the fund particularly welcomes applications from projects that promote and celebrate diversity and inclusion.

Applications to the Co-op Local Community Fund close at midnight on 7 July 2024.

Howard Lake

