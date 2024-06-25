UK Grantmaking platform providing free access to data on grants now live

UK Grantmaking, a collaborative project to develop a new platform bringing together data on grantmaking in the UK announced late last year, is now live.

UKGrantmaking.org collates and analyses information available on grants made in 2022-23, providing a free, interactive platform that showcases the data and insights on over £20bn of grants from across all grantmaking sectors to the voluntary, community and social sectors. It has been designed with interactive visualisations and tables that can be explored further, with the grantmaking data searchable, sortable and downloadable. The data is openly available for people to use for their own purposes.

The data from regulators, funder accounts and data is published using the 360Giving Data Standard and the project is a collaboration between 360Giving, the Association of Charitable Foundations, the Association of Charitable Organisations, UK Community Foundations and London Funders, supported by Pears Foundation and CCLA.

Advertisement

The research and analysis will be repeated annually with the intention that UK Grantmaking will grow and evolve with each annual edition. In a blog on the launch, 360Giving says that: “This will enable 360Giving and partners to develop an approach to longer-term analysis which will consider trends and provide a source of base data that could then be used to “deep dive” into specific areas.”

It also says that: “Sharing data in this way will make it easier for everyone to understand, to collaborate, and to support grantmaking to become more informed, effective and strategic.”

360Giving has shared some of the findings from the platform’s data, revealing that foundation giving reached over £6.4bn in 2022-23 but that there was a 2% decrease in grant spending in real terms from the largest 100 funders providing grants to individuals. The largest 300 foundation grantmakers increased grant spending by 14%, a real terms increase of 3% when adjusted for inflation.

UK Grantmaking can be explored here.