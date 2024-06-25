[ad] Blackbaud. Buyer's guide. Finding your mission's perfect fundraising CRM just got easier. Get the guide.

UK Grantmaking platform providing free access to data on grants now live

Melanie May

Melanie May | 25 June 2024 | News

Two people in an office look at something on a computer screen. By Kampus Production on Pexels

UK Grantmaking, a collaborative project to develop a new platform bringing together data on grantmaking in the UK announced late last year, is now live.

UKGrantmaking.org collates and analyses information available on grants made in 2022-23, providing a free, interactive platform that showcases the data and insights on over £20bn of grants from across all grantmaking sectors to the voluntary, community and social sectors. It has been designed with interactive visualisations and tables that can be explored further, with the grantmaking data searchable, sortable and downloadable. The data is openly available for people to use for their own purposes.

The data from regulators, funder accounts and data is published using the 360Giving Data Standard and the project is a collaboration between 360Giving, the Association of Charitable Foundations, the Association of Charitable OrganisationsUK Community Foundations and London Funders, supported by Pears Foundation and CCLA.

Advertisement

Getting Started with TikTok: An Introduction to Fundraising & Supporter Engagement

The research and analysis will be repeated annually with the intention that UK Grantmaking will grow and evolve with each annual edition. In a blog on the launch, 360Giving says that: “This will enable 360Giving and partners to develop an approach to longer-term analysis which will consider trends and provide a source of base data that could then be used to “deep dive” into specific areas.”

It also says that: “Sharing data in this way will make it easier for everyone to understand, to collaborate, and to support grantmaking to become more informed, effective and strategic.”

360Giving has shared some of the findings from the platform’s data, revealing that foundation giving reached over £6.4bn in 2022-23 but that there was a 2% decrease in grant spending in real terms from the largest 100 funders providing grants to individuals. The largest 300 foundation grantmakers increased grant spending by 14%, a real terms increase of 3% when adjusted for inflation.

UK Grantmaking can be explored here.

Related posts

UK Fundraising
26 October 2017

New Government platform shares data on £100bn worth of grants awarded last year
UK Fundraising
21 March 2017

Edge Fund offers £40,000 in first funding round of 2017
UK Fundraising
15 January 2018

Garfield Weston Foundation launches £5m fund as part of 60th anniversary year
UK Fundraising
19 February 2018

One month left to apply for Greenham Trust community project funding

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.

Mastodon