6.5mn took part in Big Help Out, poll shows

Melanie May

Melanie May | 25 June 2024 | News

Urban Green Newcastle litter pick for The Big Help Out
Urban Green Newcastle litter pick for The Big Help Out

Six and a half million people took part in this years’ Big Help Out, according to a new poll published today, with young people the largest age group to join in.

This is the second annual Big Help Out following its launch to celebrate the King and Queen’s Coronation in 2023.

The event saw charities including the Scouts, RVS, RSCPA and St John’s Ambulance host opportunities in every corner of the UK across the weekend of 7-9 June. The 6.5mn volunteers were also joined by political leaders, television stars and celebrities, including Kier Starmer, Rishi Sunak, Ed Davey, Anneka Rice, Levi Roots, and Rachel Riley.

Anneka Rice helped with Hand on Heart’s Big Help Out Homeless Challenge, assembling 1000 essential packs for the homeless, distributed over 3 days at 15 locations. Levi Roots led the official launch of Youth First’s Volunteer Program and “Friends of Youth First” initiative, and Rachel Riley joined an England Netball session in West London.

Levi Roots visits Youth First's Volunteering Programme
Levi Roots visits Youth First’s Volunteering Programme
Anneka Rice packing schoolbags with Hand on Heart in Harefield
Anneka Rice packing schoolbags with Hand on Heart in Harefield

Majority of participants more likely to volunteer again

A survey of just over 2,000 people carried out by Walnut Omnibus found that 79% of those who took part said they were much more likely to volunteer. 74% of participants agreed that the Big Help Out made them speak to their neighbours and 76% said that the event made them feel a stronger sense of belonging in their community.

78% of participants also said the Big Help Out made it easier to meet new people, while 79% met someone from a different background to themselves.

4 in 10 said they would be likely to participate in the future, while 6 in 10 young people between the ages of 18 – 34 said they would be likely to take part.

Big businesses help out

Large companies involved in The Big Help Out included household brands ASDA, BT, Compare the Market, DPD, Microsoft, PwC, Google, Coventry Building Society and HSBC.

They were also able to access an app with over 1 million volunteering opportunities populated by thousands of charities.

Catherine Johnstone CBE, CEO of Royal Voluntary Service and Co-Founder of The Big Help Out, said:

“The Big Help Out was created to enable anyone from any community to find a volunteering opportunity that inspires them to ‘have a go’.  It’s thrilling to see so many different charities and groups across the UK sparking such high levels of interest in volunteering. It’s been a wonderful weekend of social action and valuable new community connections being made, For many people it’s also the start of a longer-term volunteering habit which will enrich their lives for years to come.”

The Big Help Out campaign is a partnership with the National Council for Voluntary Organisations, and Shaping the Future with Volunteering, a coalition of 30 leading charities chaired by The Scouts and the Royal Voluntary Service.

