Government should do more to support small charities, say almost half of Brits

Almost half of Brits think government should do more to support small charities, with a quarter relying on them once a week, according to new data from NCVO.

The data, released on the first day of this year’s Small Charity Week (24 – 28 June) reveals how frequently the public use and rely on small charities, and also shows that a third of people have used a community-based food bank in the last year. Over a quarter of respondents said they used a small charity because they needed support with the pressures caused by the cost-of-living crisis.

NCVO calls for more government support

NCVO is calling on the election’s winning party to support and fund small charities as a priority.

Its research shows 15% of people have used a small charity because ‘they had nowhere else to turn to’ and 17% said that public services were insufficient.

Two thirds (67%) also said small charity closures caused by underfunding would have a negative impact on their community. 1 in 3 people described small charities as ‘under supported’, ‘under resourced’, ‘essential’ and a ‘lifeline’; exposing how integral they are to people’s daily lives.

Caroline Monkhouse Flower is CEO of small charity FEAST With Us, which works to address malnutrition in vulnerable groups experiencing food insecurity in London. She said:

“Demand for our services has grown significantly due to the cost of living crisis, and we’re adapting our model to respond to the complex nature of food insecurity and its impact on nutrition and health. We’re working with more community partners to reach more people, but finding it increasingly challenging due to funding and resource capacity limitations, particularly for our core operations to support sustainable growth and resilience. Small charities like ours could be better supported through more unrestricted, multi-year funding opportunities, and more signposting to grants and resources.”

More key findings

Almost half of Brits (47%) think the government should do more to support small charities, and almost the same amount (48%) say it should be easier for small charities to get funding

Over a quarter of Brits (29%) say that the public should donate more money to charities, if they can

Almost 1 in 5 people (19%) say it should be made easier for people to volunteer for a small charity

The main reason Brits say they used a small charity in the last year was to ‘meet new people’ (29%)

Almost 1 in 5 (19%) have used advice and support centres and more than 1 in 5 (22%) have accessed animal shelters in their community

Over 1 in 10 (13%) of Brits say they used a small charity because they were experiencing loneliness

Responding to the research, NCVO Chief Executive Sarah Elliott (formerly Vibert) said:

“Today’s findings are a stark reminder that small charities in local communities, often those with the least resources, are plugging the financial gap caused by the cost of living crisis millions of people in this country are grappling with. It’s clear that many are accessing small charities for regular support for essential issues like being able to eat and feed their families. “Every day small charities are making a big difference, but they need better support and more volunteers to be able to stay open and continue the work that so many people depend on. Small charities are not just a nice to have, they provide services that underfunded public services can no longer do. As the country gears up to choose the next government, charities must be heard, recognised and given the support they need to ensure communities are stronger tomorrow than they are today.”

During Small Charity Week, NCVO is highlighting the lifeline that small charities provide to communities, and the precarious situation many charities find themselves in with increasing demand, falling income and increasing costs. NCVO is asking the public to show their love for small charities by making a pledge on social media.