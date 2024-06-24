Global law firm opens NGO applications for a year of pro bono support

Global law firm Clifford Chance has opened applications for its 2024 global United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) Award, which recognises contributions by NGOs towards the achievement of the UN SDGs.

The firm will donate £50,000 from the Clifford Chance Foundation alongside 500 hours of pro bono support to the winning organisation.

This year’s Award will focus on NGOs whose work contributes towards SDG 16, which is to “promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels”.

Advertisement

The judges are looking for entries from NGOs around the world “adopting innovative strategies in relation to access to justice and SDG 16, in particular those for whom winning the award would have the potential to help them significantly scale their work, or in other ways transform the organisation”.

Not for profit employment organisation Alive and Kicking was the winner of last year’s award which focused on SDG 8 and the creation of sustainable economic opportunities. Clifford Chance’s pro bono support and funding is currently helping Alive and Kicking to scale up to working in other countries in Africa, increasing commercial partnerships with organisations and building awareness of its work.

Key application process dates:

Application process opens on Monday 24 June 2024

Application process closes on Friday 26th July 2024

Winner announced October 2024

The winner will be chosen by a judging panel led by Clifford Chance Senior Partner Adrian Cartwright, as well as representatives from the firm’s Responsible Business Board, the firm’s strategic pro bono partners, and client representatives.