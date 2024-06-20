Money4You becomes The AVOCADO Foundation to better reflect focus on financial wellbeing

Financial education charity Money4YOU has changed its name to The AVOCADO Foundation to better reflect its commitment to cultivating financial wellbeing.

The charity said that it had rebranded to The AVOCADO Foundation because rather than just providing money, it equips individuals with the tools and knowledge for long-term financial success. The AVOCADO name symbolises the potential for financial health and prosperity that The AVOCADO Foundation works to cultivate. It also resonates with the communities the charity serves.

The rebrand started in April and was a collaborative effort, led by Money4YOU staff and supported pro bono by graphic designer Upasna Prasad.

AmickyCarol Akiwumi MBE, CEO & Founder of The AVOCADO Foundation commented:

“The AVOCADO Foundation represents our deep-rooted commitment to empowering underserved communities to not just survive, but thrive financially. This transformation allows us to provide a more comprehensive approach, fostering financial independence and a brighter future.”

Later this month, on 28 June, The AVOCADO Foundation is hosting a gala dinner and dance to celebrate its tenth anniversary.

