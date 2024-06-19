New President & Ambassador announced for NCVO, & other sector appointments

Latest appointments from the sector, including a new President and a new Ambassador for NCVO, and a CEO announcement from POhWER.

Baroness Delyth Morgan and Lord Simon Woolley to join NCVO as President and Ambassador

The National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO) has announced Baroness Delyth Morgan as the new President and Lord Simon Woolley as Ambassador, and said farewell to Baroness Jill Pitkeathley.

Baroness Delyth Morgan has extensive experience in both charity work and government. Over her three-decade career, she has played key roles in the breast cancer community, serving as the first Chief Executive of Breakthrough Breast Cancer. Later, she helped merge three top breast cancer charities to form Breast Cancer Now. Her background as a government minister and her advocacy for critical issues like improving screening access and reducing wait times for breast cancer diagnosis make her a highly valuable addition to NCVO. Lord Simon Woolley, founder and former director of Operation Black Vote, joins as NCVO’s Ambassador, with a background in advocacy, community engagement, and leadership development.

Patricial Hidalgo Helen Thomas Jo Wallace

Patricia Hidalgo, Helen Thomas and Jo Wallace appointed Trustees of BBC Children in Need

BBC Children in Need has announced the appointment of Patricia Hidalgo, Helen Thomas and Jo Wallace to its Board of Trustees. These appointments will take effect immediately and will be for an initial three-year term.

Patricia Hidalgo is Director of Children’s & Education at the BBC, responsible for developing and implementing creative and editorial strategies for BBC Children’s and BBC Education services. Helen Thomas is Head of BBC Radio 2 and previously held roles as the station’s Head of Content as well as the Network Editor. Jo Wallace is Senior Commissioning Editor at BBC Entertainment where she is responsible for overseeing a breadth and range of content including Factual Entertainment/Reality Shows such as The Apprentice and Top Gear as well as guiding the success of Strictly Come Dancing.

Cure Parkinson’s welcomes Mike Ashton as Chair of Trustees

Mike Ashton joined the board towards the end of 2023, bringing with him extensive experience in business growth strategy, brand and marketing management and governance in both the private and charity sectors.

Ashton takes over as Chair from longstanding Cure Parkinson’s Trustee and supporter, Peter Berners-Price, who has been involved with the charity since it was founded in 2005. Cure Parkinson’s has also thanked David Murray and Phill Robinson, who are stepping down from the board too. Murray has been an advocate for the charity since his own Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2007. Meanwhile, Robinson’s commitment to his software networking platform Boardwave (of which Cure Parkinson’s is a charity partner), continues to grow, and he is an active member of and contributor to Cure Parkinson’s Development Board.

L-R: Jonathan Halford and James Moore

Environment Bank welcomes new Chairman and Chief Financial Officer

Environment Bank has appointed Jonathan Halford as its new Chair. At the same time, it has bolstered its leadership team with the appointment of James Moore as Chief Financial Officer.

Halford brings a wealth of leadership experience to Environment Bank having held a number of senior board positions in high growth businesses. This includes successfully chairing eleven organisations across a variety of sectors such as recycling, retail and technology. James Moore is a seasoned business executive with experience spanning finance, operations and commercial development. His previous role was CEO of sustainable consumer goods brand, Bambino Mio.

Advocacy charity POhWER appoints new CEO

POhWER has appointed Dr Felix Davies as its new Chief Executive. He will take up the role on 2 September, when he replaces Vicky Browning OBE who has been interim CEO since January. Davies has over 25 years of experience in mental health, acute, community, social care and primary care settings. A registered clinical psychologist, he is also Secretary and a board certified patient advocate of The Patient Advocate Certification Board.

Having spent the first 15 years of his career in the NHS, Davies worked for several national providers including Tracscare (now Accomplish) and St Andrew’s Healthcare. His most recent role was Chief Operating Officer at Combat Stress, where he has worked for the past five years. During his career, he has been a senior leader in several NHS Trusts, voluntary sector and private sector organisations and has worked in the UK, Germany, India and Japan.

Hospice announces key appointment in anniversary year

Cardiff’s City Hospice has announced a key appointment as it celebrates its 40th anniversary: Baroness Ilora Finlay of Llandaff as its Vice President.

Baroness Finlay is a fellow at Velindre Cancer Centre and honorary professor of palliative medicine at Cardiff University, with extensive experience in palliative care and bereavement support. In 2001, she became a crossbench life peer in the House of Lords, with her policy interests covering health services, medicine, medical ethics, science and technology and issues affecting Wales. As Vice President of City Hospice, Baroness Finlay will act as an ambassador for the charity, helping to increase the profile of the charity and providing support to achieve strategic goals.