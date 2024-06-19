Dell Technologies Management Challenge raises record £70k for MND Association, plus more partnership news

Ten snippets of corporate partnership news, including fundraising as well as other forms of support for charities including Young Women’s Trust, MND Association, akt, and more.

Galaxy support for Young Women’s Trust includes funding of coaching service

Galaxy® are helping Young Women’s Trust deliver support to young women by funding its free coaching service. The partnership includes a donation of £150,000.

To celebrate the partnership, Galaxy® have launched limited edition packs encouraging more people to join the charity in empowering young women to thrive. The limited edition Galaxy® packs are available now. A host of well known faces including Edith Bowman and Melanie Brown have also got behind the campaign by sharing their own stories of adversity and challenges in the hope of inspiring young women in the workplace in an ‘Advice to my younger self’ booklet.

HelloFresh partners with akt for Pride month

In celebration and support of Pride month, HelloFresh has partnered with akt by donating £10,000 of its sales to the charity this June.

HelloFresh has created a series of recipes for June’s menu to fuel all celebrations including Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese with a Crispy Sage Crumb and Miso Mushroom Rigatoni with Spinach and Cheese. The HelloFresh Pride menu is available until 30 June, through the HelloFresh website and app, with prices starting from £3.15 per person.

Appsbroker CTS employees abseil 27 floors for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Google Cloud transformation experts from Manchester based Appsbroker CTS, Europe’s largest Google Cloud partner, abseiled 27 floors last week in Amsterdam to raise funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Hugh Simpson (newly appointed Chief Delivery Officer) and Svetlin Zamfirov (Lead Platform Engineer) braved the heights of Amsterdam’s World Trade Centre for Google’s Rope for Hope event. Together, they’ve raised €2,105 for the charity. Simpson in particular has close ties to the charity, having lost his brother to youth cancer. Altogether, over 70K was raised by Google and its partners.

Center Parcs colleagues raise over £50,000 for children’s hospices in Center Peaks Challenge 2024

26 Center Parcs colleagues are undertaking a Center Peaks challenge this June. Their mission is to support Together for Short Lives and the UK’s 54 children’s hospices. By completing the National Three Peaks – Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Snowdon/Yr Wyddfa – within 24 hours, the team have a target of raising £50,000 for essential care services provided by children’s hospices.

The Center Peaks Challenge involves a 23-mile (37km) trek with a total ascent of 3064 metres (10,052ft). This effort is part of the charity partnership between Center Parcs and Together for Short Lives, established in 2016, which has raised £1.9 million to date for children’s hospices across the UK. In addition to fundraising, Center Parcs provide gifted breaks for families.

Insurance broker donates to Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Awareness

SEIB Insurance Brokers LTD have donated £5,000 to Kent based charity, Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD) Awareness. A cheque from SEIB for the £5,000 was presented to Tracy and Steven of FASD Awareness on the 10 May. The gift follows a donation of £10,000 to FASD by the SEIB team back in 2020.

SEIB regularly supports small and local charities both through donations and fundraising initiatives by SEIB employees, and provides insurance cover for a number of charities. Since 2018, SEIB has donated over £300,000 to good causes throughout Britain.

Phoenix Group launches “Caring for Carers” initiative

Phoenix Group is launching a new initiative, “Caring for Carers”, which will see it linking with charities across the UK that focus on caring, and at the start of Carers Week 2024, Phoenix has announced a new partnership with Carers UK.

Phoenix’s “Caring for Carers” initiative aims to help millions of people who work and care for someone to better balance some of the challenges they might face, be they personal, financial, professional or emotional. Phoenix Group colleagues will be working with Carers UK to raise awareness as well as developing volunteering and fundraising opportunities together.

Dell Technologies Management Challenge 2024 breaks fundraising record

Twenty teams took part in this year’s Dell Technologies Management Challenge, raising more than £70,000 for this year’s charity partner the Motor Neurone Disease Association – a record amount for the event.

Based out of Raquety Farm, Hay-on-Wye, between 6-8 June, teams mountain biked, hiked and ran through the Bannau Brycheiniog / Brecon Beacons National Park, while testing their map reading, communication and team working skills. The adventure challenge also saw them canoe across the Llangorse Lake and put their minds to the test with a series of logic puzzles. Participants also heard from guest speaker, endurance athlete and adventurer, Sean Conway.

Penarth boutique announces City Hospice as new charity partner

The Queen B Boutique in Penarth has announced that City Hospice will be its new charity partner for 2024-2025. Over the next year, The Queen B Boutique will partner with City Hospice on various initiatives to raise awareness and funds for the charity.

A key aspect of the collaboration will be The Queen B VIP Discount Card programme, which raised £5,636 for the boutique’s previous charity partner CF Warriors. The VIP Card is £5 and all proceeds from the VIP Card sales will be donated directly to City Hospice.

Audley Group gets active and raises £14,000 for The Audley Foundation

Last month hundreds of Audley team members, property owners, and friends and family took on challenges up and down the country to fundraise £14,552 for The Audley Foundation, during Foundation Week which ran from 1 to 19 May.

Cliff Hasler, General Manager at Audley Fairmile took the plunge and skydived from 15,000ft, nearly 100 team members enjoyed a lap round the beautiful Blenheim Palace grounds at the Blenheim Palace 7k and numerous events took place across Audley and Mayfield Villages. The week saw team members, property owners and friends and family take part in sponsored walks, mud runs, car washes, bake offs, quiz nights, mufti days and various other fitness challenges.

Everyone Active achieves £100,000 fundraising goal for Dementia UK

Sports and leisure operator, Everyone Active, has surpassed its £100,000 fundraising goal for Dementia UK. The partnership has helped raise awareness of dementia and delivered more than £125,000 to support families living with the condition.

Everyone Active raised money for the charity to help cover essential operations, including the basic costs equivalent to 17,500 people contacting its national Helpline so that they can benefit from life-changing advice and support. The funds were raised through a wide range of creative challenges and endurance events undertaken by Everyone Active’s workforce. Additional, hundreds of fundraising events were held across Everyone Active’s more than 230 leisure centres. The partnership has also helped raise awareness of the positive impact that being active can have on individuals and families affected by dementia.