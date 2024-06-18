Clarion Housing Group & NSPCC announce 3-year collaboration – & more corporate partnership news

A round up of corporate partnership news, from Clarion Housing Group’s new three-year partnership with NSPCC, to Cadbury and its Memory Bars, created with Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Cadbury Partners with Alzheimer's Research UK to create Memory Bar Boxes.

The nostalgic boxes have been created in response to requests for old Cadbury packaging to help stimulate conversation and support memory activities for people living with dementia and their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/PptrkAlxSS — London Live (@LondonLive) May 15, 2024

Cadbury sends special ‘Memory Bars’ to people living with dementia & their loved ones

Over the last few years, Cadbury has had requests from families and care homes for old Cadbury wrappers that could be used to help spark memories and start conversation with those living with dementia.

In response it has partnered up with Alzheimer’s Research UK, to bring back classic packaging designs for its most iconic bar, the Cadbury Dairy Milk, and sent thousands of these Memory Bars to people living with dementia and their loved ones. It has also made some of the most iconic wrappers and adverts from its archives available to the public for free download, and donated £200,000 to Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Clarion Housing Group launches three-year fundraising partnership with NSPCC

Clarion Housing Group aims to raise £100,000 in the first 12 months to support the NSPCC’s Building Connections online service for young people. The social landlord will encourage its staff to take part in fundraising events and volunteering opportunities, as well as sharing expertise.

The partnership launched on the NSPCC’s flagship fundraising event, Childhood Day, on 7 June, when staff from Clarion took to the waters at Surrey Docks in London alongside other NSPCC partners for the annual Dragon Boat Race, raising thousands of pounds for the charity. To mark Childhood Day and launch the partnership, a number of Clarion offices also hosted activities to help staff reconnect with their childhood, learn about the work of the NSPCC, and find out about the importance of play and how it is encouraged in Clarion communities through Clarion Futures, the organisation’s charitable foundation.

HEINEKEN UK & Marmalade Trust mark Loneliness Awareness Week with poster campaign

To mark Loneliness Awareness Week 2024 (10 to 16 June) HEINEKEN UK and charity partner Marmalade Trust have produced a series of conversation-starting posters to adorn pub walls and encourage people to talk to each other.

Flipping the famous ‘Careless Talk Costs Lives’ posters, developed by the British Government during World War Two, the new prints carry the strapline ‘Small Talk Improves Lives’ in the same style as the originals. From strangers conversing about the weather on the bus, dog walkers bonding over their pets, people chatting about the football results to strangers getting friendly over a drink down their local, the posters bring to life a few of the different random acts of connection which people could encounter in their day-to-day lives.

As part of our partnership, @KopparbergUK has launched its own SPF50 sunscreen ready for the summer – available at four London pubs from this#drinkresponsiblyhttps://t.co/Y0jJ9puwDW pic.twitter.com/PQ5FTKe83F — Melanoma Fund (@melanoma_fund) June 3, 2024

Kopparberg teams up with Melanoma Fund to get people to drink responsibly – and wear sunscreen

Kopparberg’s latest campaign, ‘Drink Responsibly This Summer’, has been developed in partnership with Melanoma Fund. At the centre of the campaign is the 40-second advert directed by BAFTA-winning director, Molly Manners at Biscuit Filmworks. Set to CMD/CTRL’s track ‘No Stress’, the film sees a gang of friends ‘drinking responsibly’ with style as they apply vast amounts of sunscreen, triple up their sunglasses and sit in elaborate shapes to keep themselves out of the sun. The multi-million pound campaign features Melanoma Fund’s logo across all advertising this summer including TV, digital and social campaigns, as well as a series of billboards across the country.

The campaign will also be brought to life throughout the summer with a series of activations including the launch of thousands of SPF 50 sunscreen sachets, which will be available at select pubs and bars across the UK this summer. Kopparberg is working with its network of pubs and bars to install sunscreen dispensers developed in partnership with the Melanoma Fund, in beer gardens across the country.

We’re delighted to announce a new partnership with @CIIGroup #Liverpool!



To celebrate, we are holding a special webinar on Thursday 20th June, for people to learn more about #ModernSlavery and the work that we do.



To sign up, visit: https://t.co/eWctdhOOoo#Partnership pic.twitter.com/3cn2pGBmII — Causeway Charity (@CausewayCharity) June 12, 2024

The Insurance Institute of Liverpool joins forces with Causeway for new partnership

The Insurance Institute of Liverpool has partnered with Causeway in a bid to create tangible change for modern slavery survivors, increase awareness and advocacy, and raise funds to help Causeway deliver their services. Throughout the year, there will be various fundraising and sponsorship activities to raise funds for Causeway. The Institute will also be hosting a number of events and webinars, culminating in their annual dinner in March 2025.

The new partnership with Causeway was the brainchild of Tracey Fisher MBE, President of The Insurance Institute of Liverpool, and Archive and Historic Records Director at RSA Insurance Limited. The Insurance Institute of Liverpool and Causeway are launching their partnership with a special webinar on Thursday 20 June, which is open to anyone who wants to learn more about modern slavery and Causeway’s work.

Four hundred years after Galileo, we see attempts to suppress the online voices of journalists and human rights workers who might challenge the status quo. We’re proud of the fact that through #ProjectGalileo, we keep so many of those voices online. https://t.co/NTadN4RRjX — Cloudflare (@Cloudflare) June 13, 2024

Cloudflare celebrates 10th anniversary of free cybersecurity initiative

Cloudflare is celebrating the tenth anniversary of Project Galileo, a free offering to protect at-risk public interest groups from distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and keep them online. These can include charities, minority rights and human rights organisations, independent journalists, and democracy protection programmes.

Project Galileo aims to protect free expression online by offering cyber security services like unmetered DDoS protection at no cost. Project Galileo was founded in 2014 after Cloudflare witnessed journalism and nonprofit sites being targeted by very large DDoS attacks. Between 1 May 2023, and 31 March 2024, Cloudflare mitigated 31.93 billion cyber threats against organisations protected under Project Galileo – an average of nearly 95.89 million cyber threats per day over the last 11 months.

Credit: Alistair Heap/PA Wire

Amazon partners with Unilever & Kimberly Clark to deliver hygiene products to those in need

Amazon has teamed up with Unilever and Kimberly-Clark to deliver over 100,000 hygiene products to families experiencing poverty across UK. Until 16 June, for every two purchases on Amazon.co.uk from a selection of over 500 personal hygiene products, Unilever and Kimberly-Clark will donate a third item to the Multibank initiative and In Kind Direct.

A clothes, bedding, baby and hygiene bank all rolled into one, a Multibank connects surplus essential goods donated by Amazon and other businesses, with people in need, via a network of local charities and care professionals. Amazon co-founded the UK’s first Multibank with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown in Fife, Scotland in 2022, followed by a second in Wigan in 2023, and a third Multibank in Swansea in 2024. Working together with charity partners, the network of Multibanks have donated more than 2 million surplus essentials to help more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty.

Verifone and Pennies reach milestone of £6 million raised for charities

Verifone and Pennies have facilitated more than £6 million in charitable donations since first partnering in 2011.

The partnership has generated donations for more than 95 charities by enabling consumers to make donations on Verifone payment devices at checkout through a simple prompt asking users if they would like to round up the purchase price to the nearest pound or make a donation of a set amount. The £6 million milestone was reached thanks to 23.5 million individual donations at Verifone merchants.

Mears Foundation supports FareShare’s work

The Mears Foundation, the independent, charitable arm of Mears Group, is supporting FareShare with Mears Group’s Ashford branch having worked in partnership with FareShare for the last 18 months.

Mears’ drivers assist with the weekly distribution of food and the team provides maintenance for FareShare’s distribution centres. Employees used their volunteering days to support the delivery of the equivalent of 157,000 meals to vulnerable people. Mears Group’s support in Kent is part of a wider partnership with FareShare and the Mears Foundation, which enables the charity to directly distribute more than 235 tonnes of food per year, enough for more than 560,000 meals, to communities in need across the UK.

Charlie Waller Trust becomes CV Villas Charity of the Year

CV Villas has chosen the Charlie Waller Trust as its 2024 Charity of the Year. The tour operator has set a minimum target to raise £5,000 for the charity in 2024 and help raise awareness of good mental health and wellbeing in their workplace.

The Charlie Waller Trust was chosen following a comprehensive selection process, which culminated in a vote amongst all staff. Over 30 charities were considered against certain criteria that included how relatable and relevant they were to each business, as well as their impact on the local community.