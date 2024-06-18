Charity sought to take on historic House of St Barnabas building

Following the closure earlier this year of London’s House of St Barnabas, the joint liquidators have instructed agents to market its historic building, which is held on trust for charitable purposes.

The Grade-I listed Georgian building is in Soho Square (Greek Street) and has a private garden, with Adam Stephens and Chris Allen of Evelyn Partners instructing Allsop LLP to undertake its marketing.

House of St Barnabas (HOSB) was established in 1862 as a charity that supported individuals in need, including those who had experienced homelessness. It was the sole shareholder of The House of St Barnabas Events, which operated as a private members club to fund HOSB’s charitable activities. Adam Stephens and Chris Allen were appointed Joint Liquidators on 31 January 2024.

The members’ club opened in 2013. Its members included Jarvis Cocker, Peter Capaldi, Logan Roy and Brian Cox. Over the past decade, it has hosted talent from Adele to Annie Mac, and collaborated with Banksy. Over this period, HOSB’s Employment Academy provided training and support through its workplace programmes to over 300 people who had experienced homelessness, equipping them with skills in hospitality.

Built between 1744 and 1747 by Joseph Pearce, 1 Greek Street is currently arranged to provide member’s club accommodation over the ground and first floors, with kitchens in the basement and offices above, as well as having a chapel and one of the largest private gardens in Soho.

Adam Stephens, Joint Liquidator of The House of St Barnabas and Partner at Evelyn Partners LLP commented:

“One Greek Street has a long history of charitable use, operating most recently as a private members club that helped fund valuable support for homeless people. Many people have very fond memories of visiting this iconic Soho club. Following the sad demise of The House of St Barnabas earlier this year, we have been working to appoint agents to market this historic building in Soho Square.”

Chris Allen, Joint Liquidator of The House of St Barnabas and Partner at Evelyn Partners LLP commented:

“We are hoping to attract proposals from charities whose purposes are compatible with those of The House of St Barnabas to build on its historic legacy. We are also inviting proposals from commercial entities which would help generate funds to provide the possibility for the charity to resume its good work of supporting those in need.”

Those interested are asked to contact Allsop LLP directly.