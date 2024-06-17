Nominations open for new UK’s Favourite Charity Shop Award

The Charity Retail Association has launched a new award as part of its 25th Anniversary celebrations.

The UK’s Favourite Charity Shop Award launches today, Monday 17 June, and gives shoppers the chance to nominate and vote for their favourite charity shop in the UK.

Members of the public are invited to nominate their favourite charity shop, with these nominations then judged to create a shortlist of shops from each regional area of the UK. A public vote this summer will then decide 12 regional winners, with the overall winning shop to be announced at a gala dinner in November.

Advertisement

The deadline for nominating a charity shop for the award is midnight on Monday 15 July. The public vote to determine the local and overall winners will open on Monday 26 August.

Speaking about the new award, Robin Osterley, Chief Executive of the Charity Retail Association, said:

“We are delighted to be launching the first-ever UK’s Favourite Charity Shop Award as part of the Charity Retail Associations 25th Anniversary celebrations this year. This is a unique opportunity for everyone who loves charity shops to show their appreciation for their favourite shop and shout about everything they like about it. We know that charity shops are much-loved in their communities for many different reasons, whether it’s the range of items on offer, the location, the staff and volunteers, or if the charity simply means something special to someone, and now is the time to show appreciation for the fantastic work they do every day. “We have chosen to have both regional and overall winners as part of the award to make sure that we are celebrating as many charity shops as possible – there are more than 10,000 of them in the UK after all! “It’s quick and easy to nominate a charity shop on our website, so please do get your entries in as soon as possible to make sure they’re in with a chance of winning.”

Charities can promote the award in-store and on their social channels, with assets available from the Charity Retail Association site.