Taxi firm celebrates charity partner with special day, & more corporate partnership news

DG Cars held its Rosie May Day last month in honour of the Rosie May Foundation, while Puttshack has partnered with akt for Pride Month, and McCain Foods has given Ronald McDonald House Charities UK £35k for its 35th birthday. More on these and other partnerships below.

Sea Change Wine reaches €500,000 donated to ocean conservation charities

Sea Change, a wine brand dedicated to promoting ocean conservation, has announced that it has given €500,000 to ocean conservation efforts since its launch in 2018. The donation will support organisations working to protect and preserve the planet’s oceans and marine life.

The donation represents a significant portion of Sea Change’s profits and will be distributed to several ocean conservation organisations, including Ocean Generation, Sea Changers and Olive Ridley. This includes funding for research, conservation, and education initiatives.

Puttshack partners with akt for Pride month

Puttshack has announced a line-up of fun for Pride month. Partnering with akt, it will donate 5p for every hole-in-one scored across each of its four venues: Bank, White City, Watford and Lakeside. Collaborating with queer illustrator DOMANDINK, known for creating work that makes everyone feel empowered, Puttshack will offer everyone the opportunity to purchase a limited-edition tote bag or to win one at the Prize Wheel, with all profits going to akt.

Those visiting Puttshack throughout June can order a rainbow-hued feast from Big Love Burgers to limited-edition Rainbow Tee-Off cocktails with Blue Curacao, Sailor Jerry rum, Sagativa and tropical fruit juices. For every burger or cocktail purchased, Puttshack will donate 50p to akt.

Back Up announced as The October Club’s 2024 Charity Partner

The October Club has chosen Back Up as its charity partner for 2024. The Back Up / October Club partnership will facilitate the national roll out of bespoke support packages to injured people, following Back Up’s successful three-year pilot with the NHS. As an essential component of this project, Back Up will extend its specialist programme from the NHS specialist centres to all 33 of the UK’s major trauma centres.

The October Club has raised more than £15 million for its chosen charities, helping them with a range of projects such as kick-starting groundbreaking research, raising profiles or facilitating expansion plans. This year’s dinner will be held on Wednesday 16 October at The Savoy.

Money Advice Trust National Debtline helps more people with Experian support

The Money Advice Trust’s National Debtline has helped an additional 8,200 people with free, independent debt advice since September thanks to its latest targeted advertising and media campaign, built on Experian insights.

Using insights derived from Experian, the charity was able to better inform key aspects of its campaign, including identifying areas with higher concentrations of people dealing with money problems, using this insight to help reach people in need of debt advice more widely. The seven-month campaign drove more than 100,000 visits to the National Debtline website, 5,300 additional calls to its free telephone advice service and 2,900 additional webchat advice sessions. The digital element of the campaign generated 9.9 million impressions.

Fizz and Dougie Cwmbran

Primark staff in Wales celebrate £1 million raised for Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital Charity

Primark has been a partner of Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital Charity in Wales since 2012. The money was raised through bag levies across Primark’s eight stores in Wales including Cardiff, Cwmbran, Swansea, Llanelli, and Newport. Representatives of the charity have visited each of the Welsh stores with some of their local patient families to celebrate the milestone.

The partnership helped to build the children’s hospital’s own hydrotherapy pool and has contributed to the delivery of its play specialist service. Primark supported children and families through the charity’s Covid19 Resilience Fund during the pandemic and, most recently, in 2023, the partnership played a huge factor in helping to reach its Tiny Lives Appeal target. The money raised from that appeal went on to fund, incubators, ventilators and transport incubators that care for the tiniest and most vulnerable of babies on the neonatal intensive care unit.

McCain Foods gifts £35k to Ronald McDonald House Charities UK for charity’s 35th birthday

A £35,000 donation was made to Ronald McDonald House Charities UK in May half-term by McCain Foofds, to celebrate the charity’s milestone 35th birthday. McCain has been supplying hash browns and fries to McDonald’s UK, the Charity’s founding and forever partner, for more than 40 years.

As well as the financial donation, McCain is extending its support to the Charity by gifting Ninja air fryers to all 14 Houses, as well as regular donations of frozen potato products and recipe cards, enabling families to prepare quick, easy, and filling meals together, reducing the time spent away from their child on the hospital ward.

DG Cars celebrates charity partner with special day

On Monday 20 May, Nottingham taxi firm, DG Cars, hosted a ‘Rosie May Day’ in honour of local charity partner, the Rosie May Foundation. The Rosie May Foundation is headquartered in Nottingham with facilities in Sri Lanka and Nepal, all used to support families in crisis around the globe through education and empowerment schemes. One scheme is the ‘Think Pink’ initiative; created with the aim of making taxi and private hire vehicle driving an accessible and attractive career choice for females. Since 2022, the taxi firm has enlisted more than 50 female drivers across its East Midlands network.

The Rosie May Day event saw over 50 guests attend. Attendees at the event were surrounded by the Foundation’s pink tuk tuks and the tuk box van, which served hot drinks and sweet treats – tuk tuks were one of the first vehicles to be used in the Think Pink initiative when the Foundation began its work in Southeast Asia.

ActionCOACH Warwick announces year-long partnership with Zoe’s Place

ActionCOACH Warwick has announced a 12-month partnership with local children’s hospice, Zoe’s Place. The team at ActionCOACH hopes to raise a minimum of £5,000 for the charity, hosting a number of fundraising events throughout the course of the next year.

ActionCOACH Warwick is a branch of global business coaching franchise ActionCOACH. The team of six will be taking on a number of sponsored challenges and events throughout the year, including a group climb of Snowdon and other fundraising initiatives. Through the events the firm runs, including GrowthCLUB and The Owner’s Network, it will provide a space for the team to raise the profile of Zoe’s Place with local business owners.