Heritage organisations invited to promote summer openings & events with #HeritageIsOpen campaign

The National Lottery Heritage Fund is inviting organisations to use its upcoming #HeritageIsOpen campaign to promote their summer openings and events.

The social media ‘moment’ will take place at 9am on 21 June, with organisations encouraged to take part by sharing a post with the #HeritageIsOpen hashtag and an image. This could be to celebrate their heritage project, to let people know about upcoming events, what they can visit, or when a project is opening.

The Heritage Fund says its social media moments reach thousands of users and regularly trend in the top five.

Participants are also asked to tag @HeritageFundUK, and to use the social media platforms they prefer, with the Heritage Fund prioritising Instagram, X and Facebook. The hashtag can then be used throughout the summer to share highlights from events and projects.

The Heritage Fund will share and like posts, and will keep sharing heritage openings and happenings all summer alongside content from its own trips.

As this year marks the National Lottery’s 30th birthday, it will also be sharing projects from the last 30 years.

Game Changer awards

Also in celebration of the National Lottery’s birthday, the Heritage Fund is seeking nominations for ‘extraordinary people’ from heritage projects supported by the National Lottery over the past 30 years for a Game Changer award.

There will be 30 winners who will be celebrated this autumn, while the project will also be recognised and promoted UK-wide.

Nominations for this are now open on the National Lottery Good Causes website. All must be associated with a National Lottery Heritage Fund supported project, and nominations close at midday on 17 June 2024.