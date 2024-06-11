Flashmob children’s choir performs across London to encourage gifting toys to children in need

International Children’s Day, 1 June, saw a flashmob children’s choir perform on streets around London to raise awareness of vulnerable children around the world and to encourage the donating of toys to those in need.

Organised by Circle of Toys, which is a UK-based social project that gifts toys, the flashmob sang an updated version of “We Are The World ” by Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson in locations including Hammersmith Street Festival and Livat Mall, Duke of York Square in Chelsea and Spitalfields Market. Those watching were then gifted toys by the choir to highlight the gift-giving initiative and encourage more individuals to join the cause.

A video of the event has also been released to help raise awareness and shared on the Circle of Toys social channels.

The Circle of Toys platform matches toy givers with receivers, and currently has 30,000 requests for toys from around the globe, including from Ukraine, and the Middle East, as well as the UK. So far, over 6,000 people are registered to send toys through the platform.

Arthur Corvin Powells, the founder of Circle of Toys, said:

“There are conflicts and suffering around the world. Some children have already lost a lot, but they have not lost hope. We want as many people as possible to recognise this.”

Circle of Toys is part of the larger social network of help, www.circle.help, which connects those in need with those who can provide assistance.